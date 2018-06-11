Babe Ruth results

Ty Whitaker got the win for Ligon & Bobo. Ligon scored six in the first two innings and one in the fifth to go ahead.

Nick Maggart and Caleb Dixon pitched for the Knights, which had one hit.

SEI run-ruled AnyCare 15-1 in four innings last. Pryor pitched the whole game for SEI and Apple, Brockman, and Bowes pitched for AnyCare.

Bryson Thurman and Ty Whitaker pitched for Ligon & Bobo in an 8-4 loss to AnyCare. Emilio Jimenez and Dalton Bowes pitched for AnyCare, which had five hits and scored five runs in the fourth. L&G had three hits.

The Knights forfeited to SEI due to lack of players.