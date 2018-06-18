Lebanon 9-10s outscore Smith 18-6, fall to Macon in extras

Carter Bass, Caleb Fruchey, Rashad Williams, Brody Johnson, Hunter Grissim and Jason Singleton each had two hits and Aiden Dedman, Zion Seay and Kameron Harrell one apiece for Lebanon.

Bass struck out eight in the first three innings before Grissim and Dedman punched out two apiece in one inning.

Lebanon returned Saturday night and succumbed to Lafayette 7-6 in extra innings.

Williams, Seay, Bass, Fruchey, Singleton and Michael Okken each had a hit for Lebanon.

Fruchey fanned four in 71 pitches, Dedman seven in 75 and Grissim one in 11.

Lebanon was to learn Monday night if it would advance to the district tournament, which will begin Thursday in Westmoreland.