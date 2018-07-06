Lebanon 8-U wins District 2 championship

Lebanon’s 8-under all-star team won the District 2 Little League Coach-Pitch championship last Monday with a 7-1 win over Gallatin at Crump Paris Park in South Carthage. Lebanon opened the best-of-three with a 14-11 loss before pulling even with an 11-1 win. Earlier, Lebanon edged Gallatin 8-7 in the area tournament, shut out Sparta 7-0 and outscored host Smith County 13-7. Lebanon will play in the state tounament beginning July 15 in Clarksville. Team members are John Miller, Bax Hill, Eli Spurlock, Easton Farrar, River Brim, Eric <Morales, Levi Davenport, Andrew Hixson, Kendrick Lewis, Seth Clark, Jesse Thomas, Dyce Davis and Connor Kegley (not pictured).