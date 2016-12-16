Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

11 BOYS

Red 19, Green 17

Cole Reeder and Evan Gordon each scored six points for the Red while Daniel Cason finished with four, Omar Watkins two and Aidan Donald a free throw.

Jacob Blankenship scored seven for the Green while Joseph Hall finished with five, Taylor Travis three and Thomas Curley two.

9-10 BOYS

Orange 15, Green 7

Garrett Oliver led the Orange with 11 points while Carter McCullough finished with four.

Easton Spurlock finished with four points for the Green while Kayden Waller tossed in two and Justin Allen a free throw.

Red 18, Gold 2

Tol Swindell scored eight for the Red while Jordan Lawson supplied six and Alex Martin four.

Malik Humes had both Gold points.

MONDAY

9-10 BOYS

Green 19, Blue 15

Kayden Waller scored seven points for the Green while Damonte Simpson finished with five; Connor Jones, Casen Kincaid and Nolan Johnson two each and Justin Allen a free throw.

Elijah Shreeve scored five for the Blue while Abe Goolsby and Joey Thomas each finished with four and Jack Greer two.

6-7 PEE WEE

Orange 5, Gray 4

Elliott Greer threw in three points and Kaden Jefferson two for the Orange.

Xavier Dowell dropped in all four Gray points.

Red 18, Green 16

Karsen Rigsby racked up eight points for the Red while Levi Lewis and Jackson Rinehart each finished with four and Graham Huffaker two.

Jason Singleton scored eight points, Amaure Manier six and Levi Wood two for the Green.

SATURDAY

8-9 COED

Gold 13, Green 10

Ja Michael Mitchell finished with five points for the Gold while Kaden Hatter had four and Shaun Strane and Carter McPeak two apiece.

Habil Young scored six for the Green while Bryson Perkins finished with four.

6-7 PEE WEE

Gray 14, Gold 10

Nevaeh Apple put in eight points for the Gray while Markell Owens, Teagan Fetcho and Xavier Dowell each dropped in two.

Jarius Keeley scored six for the Gold while Avery Davis and Jamar Turner each turned in two.

Green 16, Light Blue 15

Jason Singleton scored nine for the Green while Amaure Manier managed six and Levi Wood two.

Omar Dever scored seven points, Payton Webb six and Jack Anderson two for the Light Blue.