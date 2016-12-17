Blue Devils overtake Tigers in third quarter

The Tigers used a 12-5 second quarter to turn an 11-11 first-quarter tie into a 23-16 halftime lead. Baird came out of the locker room and strung together a 29-5 third to catapult into a 36-28 Blue Devils lead going into the fourth.

Isaac Johnson totaled 12 points and seven rebounds for Walter J. Baird while Toney Conn collected 10 points and six boards. Jaylen Abston and Ty Bailey each finished with five points while Luka Saller scored four, Daymion Walker and Ethan Coleman two apiece and Nick Maggart a free throw.

Brayden Cousine paced the Purple Tigers with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals while Gage Vastola added 11 points and five caroms. Brandon Wyatt finished with four points and Sawyer Vaught and Hayden Dicken two apiece.