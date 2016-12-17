Devilettes outscore Georgians

The game didn’t begin until after 9 p.m., but the Devilettes weren’t bothered by the late hour as they led 17-10 following the first quarter, 26 -25 at halftime and 43-38 through three periods as they improved to 5-5.

Point guard Zyrina Neuble drove for 15 points to lead Lebanon while Maleigha Oldham hit three 3-pointers on her way to 12 and Caleah Shannon posted up for 11. Allissa Mulaski scored eight, Aaryn Grace Lester and Christaney Brookshire six each, Rebecca Brown and Anne Marie Heidebreicht two apiece and Keionna Britton a free throw.

Ronje Williams led the Lady Generals with 15 points.

Lebanon will travel to Memphis on Monday for the More Than A Game Tournament at Harding Academy. The Devilettes will face host Harding at 6 p.m.