Lady Bear offense grinds to half vs. Ryan

The Irish led 8-5 following the first quarter, 21-9 at halftime and 24-16 through three as Mt. Juliet fell to 8-2.

Mt. Juliet coach Chris Fryer said the Lady Bears were called for traveling on their first two possessions to set the tone for the day as they committed 18 turnovers to just nine assists.

“That’s a telling stat for us,” said Fryer, whose Lady Bears will return today for a 1:30 p.m. matinee against Hunters Lane. “We had more turnovers than assists. That’s usually a bad sign for us”.

All of Mt. Juliet’s points came from freshmen,led by Aaliyah Frazier, who sank 7 of 9 shots from the floor, including all three 3-pointers, in scoring 18 points.

“She probably didn’t shoot enough,” Fryer said of Frazier.

The Irish focused their defense on Emma Palmer in the post where she was held to six points.

“It was pretty crowded down there for her,” Fryer said of Palmer.

Ryleigh Osborne added three.

“We knew points were going to be hard to come by,” Fryer said. “They do as good a job as anybody I’ve seen in a long time in defending.

“The girls didn’t shoot poorly. We just didn’t get a lot of shots.”