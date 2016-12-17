Saturday Morning Quarterback

Larry Joe Inman has been at roughly half the games I’ve been to this season, and I’m sure when he’s not at the game I’m attending, he’s in another gym somewhere.

I’ve known Inman since his days coaching at Middle Tennessee State when I was a student working for the school newspaper. That was more than 30 years ago.

It’s previously been documented in these pages how he began the modern winning tradition with Mt. Juliet High girls’ basketball, taking the Bearettes to their first state tournament, and championship, 40 years ago this coming spring. Mt. Juliet has had one losing season (and one game below .500 at that) since the early ‘70s.

Back then, he helped start the program that I believe is the West Wilson Basketball Association, which today is still cranking out young girls to Mt. Juliet, Wilson Central and their feeder schools already well-versed in the fundamentals of the game.

During a two-year stint at Lebanon from 2010-12, he, LHS boys coach Jim McDowell and others began the Blue League, which is a fourth-and-fifth-grade league in the LHS feeder schools. Players from the first Blue League season are now dotting LHS rosters for McDowell and current girls’ coach Cory Barrett.

Inman left after two seasons at Lebanon when Tennessee State made him an offer he couldn’t refuse, bringing the Ohio Valley Conference’s winningest coach back to the league. He paid dividends for the Lady Tigers a couple of years ago when he led them to the OVC tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

I’ve dealt with plenty of D-I coaches over the years and they’ll leave you with the impression 24 hours isn’t enough time in a day for them to do what they need to do. Yet, I see Inman at Friendship Christian games watching his twin granddaughters, Ashlyn and Hailey Pittman, play for the Lady Commanders. He shows up at Cumberland games where his former Lebanon guard, Julia Fox, is flinging them in from three-point range for the Phoenix. And he’ll show up at games where none of them are playing, such as Tuesday night past.

And that’s not to mention his own TSU games which often involve hundreds of miles of travel for night contests.

Keep this in mind: This man will turn 69-year-old right after the first of the year. He’s found the fountain of youth — or an energy drink he should be hawking on late-night television.

And I haven’t mentioned his latest foray - politics. He ran for and won a seat for one of the two new seats on the Wilson County Board of Education. That means at least one night of regular board meetings per month, not to mention other meetings and duties associated with that position.

I noticed a few weeks ago TSU had a game at Tennessee the next night. I asked night editor Sinclaire Sparkman if the school board had a meeting scheduled for the following night. If so, one member would be absent. Turned out, there was no board meeting, though Inman wished there had been as his Lady Tigers picked up a check and a lopsided loss from the Lady Vols.

TSU has just three wins this season. Two of them came this week over Nashville rivals Lipscomb and Fisk. Lipscomb, coached by former Friendship oach Greg Brown, had a sizable lead on the Lady Tigers in a back-and-forth game before succumbing in overtime. Inman recently gained the services of Olivia Jones, who became eligible earlier this week after leaving MTSU a year ago and almost posted a double-double in her TSU debut game at Lipscomb.

Inman said he works the long hours his peers do. But going to games and/or board meetings very night keeps him active. Translation: That’s his fountain of youth. Of course, ask him to describe the contents of his house and he probably wouldn’t know. He couldn’t possibly ever be home.

I’m not endorsing him for re-election to his board seat whenever it comes up a few years down the road. Voters in his district are more than capable of deciding for themselves. But if they wish to speak with their school board representative, I’d suggest they take in an area basketball game.

Chances are, he’ll be there.