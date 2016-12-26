Castle Heights, Coles Ferry, TXR sweep Blue League games

GIRLS

Castle Heights 29, Sam Houston 8

Kayla Crowder knocked down nine points for Castle Heights while Lily Maggart added eight, I’Tynashia Bates six, Liz Maggart four and Liz Thompson two.

Laina Knight finished with four points and Lola Klaire Chappell and Roladria Dowell two each for Sam Houston.

Coles Ferry 40, Byars Dowdy 9

Sani Scott scored 17 points for Coles Ferry while Brooklyn Young added eight, Shekinah Brinkley seven, Macey Coleman six and Ja’Maeyah Whitfield two.

Samia Payne put in six points, Kaylee Sellers two and Kiyla Starks a free throw for Byars Dowdy.

Tuckers Crossroads 10, Carroll-Oakland 9

Ella Wolfenbarger finished with four points and Savannah Bone, Callie Buhler and Madi Hoffman two each for Tuckers Crossroads.

Josie Atwood tossed in eight points and Samya Reedy a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.

Kristen Wynns tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

BOYS

Castle Heights 30, Sam Houston 23

Christian Frewin fired in 18 points for Castle Heights while Kaiden West finished with five, Cade Thorne three and Jacob Davis and Cash Williams two each.

Drew East flipped in 14 points for Sam Houston while Chase McConnel scored six and Tyler Kingdon three.

Coles Ferry 28, Byars Dowdy 20

Garett Oliver fired in 13 points for Coles Ferry while Colby Jones scored six, Easton Drennon five and Dalhonte Covile-Gray four.

Danzarior Weir scored seven for Byars Dowdy while Elijah Shreeve finished with five, Marcus White four and Casen Kincaid and Ben Purnell three each.

Malik Humes had four fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Weir tossed in two and Darrius Washington a free throw for Byars Dowdy.

Tuckers Crossroads 21, Carroll-Oakland 19

Brice Njezic tossed in 10 points for Tuckers Crossroads while Chase Dickerson dropped in five and Logan Hackett, Zeb Major and Maddox Njezic two each.

Brody Reasonover racked up seven for Carroll-Oakland while Tol Swindell scored six, Ayden Moore four and Carson Fox two.

Caiden Bevin, Avery Harris and Peyton Laws each tossed in two fifth-period points for Carroll-Oakland.

The league is on holiday break and will return to action Jan. 7 at Winfree Bryant Middle School. Tuckers Crossroads will face Byars Dowdy in an 8 a.m. double header, followed by Sam Houston against Carroll-Oakland at 10:30 and Coles Ferry vs. Castle Heights at 1 p.m.

Lebanon city league results

Results from the Dec. 17 Lebanon Junior-Senior Pro League games at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center:

8-9 COED

Gold 17, Red 12

Ja’Michael Mitchell tossed in 12 points for the Gold while Carter McPeak threw in three and Kaden Hatter two.

Skeet Sharp scored six for the Red while Parker Triplett finished with four and Jace Waddell two.

6-7 PEE WEE

Blue 16, Light Blue 6

Blake Waldorf’s eight points paced the Blue while Braydon Hayes had four and Omari Carter and Braylin Caruthers two each.

Gavin Gregory scored all six points for the Light Blue.

Purple 17, Gold 14

Rashad Williams scored 11 points and Kaden Goodloe six for the Purple.

Jarius Keeley collected eight points for the Gold while Jamar Turner, Noah Murphy and Kiaya Seats each scored two.