Devilettes roll past coach’s former program

“I told (athletic director Mike Smithson) when I left I would come back at some point,” Barrett said Wednesday night after his Lebanon Devilettes demolished his former Lady Bulldog program 78-8 in the opening round of the tournament.

Maleigha Oldham led four Devilettes in double figures with 15 points while Christaney Brookshire and Keionna Britton each tossed in 12 and Aaryn Grace Lester 11. Caleah Shannon scored eight. Allissa Mulaski sank a pair of three-pointers as she and Anne Marie Heidebreicht each had six, Akiraona Steverson three, Zyrina Neuble and Rebecca Brown two apiece and Alyssia Francis a free throw.

Lebanon will return with an 8-6 record tonight for a 7 p.m. semifinal against Brentwood Academy, an 85-50 winner over Harpeth earlier Wednesday.

Byrd’s 24 ignites Central to 14th win

NASHVILLE — Addison Byrd was on fire in the first half Wednesday as she ignited undefeated Wilson Central to a 75-21 triumph over host John Overton in the Overton Christmas Tournament.

Byrd sank five if her six three-pointers in the first half as she led the Lady Wildcats with 24 points.

Central led 20-5 in the first quarter and 49-7 at halftime as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 14-0 and into today’s 3:30 p.m. semifinal against Independence.

Taylor Tucker added 11 points for Central while Piper Elrod put in a pair of triples on her way to 10 and Lindsey Freeman eight. Nathalie Ventura supplied six points, six rebounds and five assists from the post. Bailey Kaposy finished with five points, Kathryn Bean four; Connor Coward, Jasmin Angel and Kaylee Richetto two apiece and Nicole Brill a free throw.

Tajada Solomon led the Lady Bobcats with 10 points.

Palmer powers Lady Bears into Overton semifinals

NASHVILLE — Freshman post Emma Palmer powered in 26 points Wednesday night to lift Mt. Juliet past Maplewood 48-34 in the Overton Christmas Tournament.

In addition to her scoring, Palmer also blocked six shots and pulled seven rebounds, all on the offensive end.

The Lady Bears led 15-10 following the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 36-23 through three periods as they improved to 10-2 for the season going into tonight’s 6:30 semifinal against Antioch.

Fellow freshman Aaliyah Frazier also secured seven rebounds while veteran Julia Maki sank a pair of three-pointers as each scored six points. Skye Riggan and Ryleigh Osborne finished with four points apiece and Cassidy Harris two with four steals.

Tondrianna Davis did not score but notched nine rebounds and three steals. Freshman point guard Nevaeh Majors also didn’t enter the scoring column, but made it possible for others to do so with six assists while also getting three steals.