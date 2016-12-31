Booth ignites ‘Cats to fifth-place finish

The Wildcats trailed 8-7 following the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 35-32 before outscoring the War Eagles 21-12 in the fourth to climb to 9-6 entering the new year.

Booth led Central with 12 points while Naz Czeskleba, Kene Aruh and Dawson Hamilton each had nine, Nate Ochoa and Kito Aruh six apiece and Zay Kern two.

Evan Cole collected 11 points and Santhosh Snruanan 10 for South Forsyth.

Central will return to play next Friday when the Wildcats welcome Gallatin to resume the District 9-AAA grind.

Friendship pulls away from Kentuckians

JAMESTOWN — Friendship Christian found its offense Friday morning in a 83-43 win over Owsley County (Ky.) in the Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational at York Institute.

The Commanders led 21-11 following the first quarter, 41-29 at halftime and 63-38 through three periods as they climbed to 5-7 for the season and moved into a 9:30 a.m. game this morning against either Bledsoe County or Tullahoma as the tournament wraps up.

Hanley Sobiesczcyk led Friendship with 20 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Joe Greenwood tossed in two three-pointers on his way to 19 points while Ashton Young, a post player, stepped out to sink three triples on his way to 13. Leading scorer Zach Blair played just 2 1/2 quarters and turned in eight points, four assists and no turnovers. Jake Blair scored seven points while Dorian Champion finished with five, Bryce Miller three and Coulson Porter, Justin Seagraves, Noah Hunt and Nolan Painter two apiece.