Commanders topple Tullahoma 62-48

The Commanders built their lead in the first half before the teams played evenly in the second as Friendship entered the new year at 6-7.

Hanley Sobieszczyk’s 21 points paced Friendship and placed him on the all-tournament team. Joe Greenwood was named player of the game with 12 points while Jake Blair added 11. Zach Blair notched nine points while Nolan Painter put in three and Brady Stovall two.

Nic Barstad led Tullahoma with 18 points and was named to the all-tournament team.

Friendship will be back at the Bay Family Sportsplex tonight as the Commanders play host to the Middle Tennessee Heat at around 7:30 p.m.

Friendship girls finish fourth at York

JAMESTOWN — Bledsoe County’s girls used a strong third quarter to take the lead and held on to defeat Friendship Christian for third place in Sgt. York’s Southeastern Christmas Invitational at York Institute on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Commanders jumped to a 12-6 first-quarter lead and carried a 20-16 advantage into halftime. But Bledsoe County outscored Friendship 19-9 in the third to go in front 35-29 as FCS fell to 5-8.

Lynnsey Keener led the Lady Warriors with 15 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Christon Roberts racked up 13 and was named player of the game.

Hailey Pittman poured in 15 points for Friendship while twin Ashlyn added 11 and was named to the all-tournament team. Autumn Groves added 10 while Rebecca Pettross scored six and Sydney McCormick, Savannah Craighead and Bayley West two each.

Friendship will be back at home tonight when Nashville Central Christian visits the Bay Family Sportsplex for a 6 p.m. tipoff.