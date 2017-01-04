Phoenix ranked 15th in latest NAIA coaches' poll

The Phoenix have played just one game since Dec. 1 thanks to a forfeit by Carver College. Cumberland won 76-69 on Dec. 17 at Huntington and gets back into action Saturday at Fisk before the gauntlet of the Mid-South Conference begins, which includes contests against No. 4 Lindsey Wilson and No. 23 Pikeville next week, both at home.

Senior Nicole Bowers continues to lead the league in rebounding at 13.42 per game while junior Janisha Lindsey paces the conference with 6.46 assists per contest. Bowers averages 17.5 points per game, with senior Taliah Moore next at 12.8 points and 5.4 boards per outing. Senior Julia Fox of Lebanon is also averaging in double figures with 10.5 points, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.