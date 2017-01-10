CU women succumb to Lindsey Wilson

Janisha Lindsey led the Phoenix (12-3, 1-2 Mid-South) with 17 points and Nicole Bowers added 12 points and 13 rebounds in her return to the court in 23 days. Three Cumberland players spent most of the game in foul trouble – starters Taliah Moore, Jailen Murphy and Lebanon’s Julia Fox.

Cumberland hung tough with the Blue Raiders (15-0, 3-0) for most of three quarters, with Murphy hitting a 3-pointer and baskets from Kaitlin Oliver and Lindsey cutting the LWC lead to 51-49 with 4:03 left in the third period.

Jynea Harris nailed a triple from the top of the key at the end of the shot clock for the Blue Raiders and Roberts followed with a layup before a field goal by J’Nayah Hall ended the quarter. Hall added another bucket and Kayla Styles added one free throw for a 61-51 LWC lead with 7:39 remaining in the contest.

Cumberland never got closer than seven the rest of the way and Lindsey Wilson actually put together an 11-2 spurt late in the period to post its biggest lead at 76-60. Harris posted an old-fashioned 3-point play and Kayla Richardson added a fast-break layup to start the run.

Two free throws from Harris and field goals by Styles and Roberts basically finished off the game for LWC.

Murphy recorded nine points in just 21 minutes because of her foul trouble and Fox posted eight. Moore had one of her worst games of the year with four points and three boards in only 20 minutes.

Hall finished with 11 points and Harris netted 10 off the bench for Lindsey Wilson while seven Blue Raider players scored at least six points.

Styles and Hall each netted four points during a 10-5 run to start the game for the Blue Raiders, forcing a timeout by Cumberland at the 5:58 mark of the opening period. Bowers responded with a pair of baskets and Fox hit a 3-pointer during a 9-2 spurt by the Phoenix for a 16-14 advantage.

Terra Pryor’s basket early in the second quarter gave CU a 20-19 edge, but Lindsey Wilson scored nine of the next 11 points. Roberts scored under the basket and Billie Hearn hit a 15-footer to start the spurt. Malerie Martin’s layup and two foul shots by Richardson gave LWC a 28-22 advantage.

Two buckets from Roberts pushed the lead to nine and the visitors took a 41-34 advantage to intermission.

Roberts and Lindsey each scored 11 points in the half and Bowers collected eight points and seven rebounds.

Cumberland will continue its three-game homestand on Thursday, facing the University of the Cumberlands at 6 p.m. before playing host to 23rd-ranked Pikeville on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Holt’s 33 not enough for Phoenix

Lindsey Wilson’s men ended the first half on a 10-0 run and started the second with a 10-4 spurt to lead the Blue Raiders to a 90-78 Mid-South Conference victory over Cumberland on Monday night at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

The Phoenix (8-7, 1-2 MSC) tied the score early at 6-6 with two baskets from Diondrey Holt Jr. and one from Jamonte Graham before Lindsey Wilson (13-5, 1-2 MSC) scored nine consecutive points to take a 15-6 lead.

Trailing by 19, Cumberland went on a 14-6 run to regain the lead, 25-24 with 6:33 remaining in the opening half. Lindsey Wilson’s Charles Sutton made three good free throws responded with two from Reid Pierce to knot the score at 28.

Holt Jr. netted the final basket in the half but 10 points for the Blue Raiders sent them into the the second leading 38-30.

Holt Jr. recorded 14 points in the first and Johnson posted eight as the squad shot 100 percent from the line but only 33 percent from the field. Sutton led the Blue Raiders with 12 points in the first period.

Wallace and Sutton led Lindsey Wilson in a 10-4 spurt to open the second half, while Dmitry Utolin hit a triple to extend the Blue Raiders’ advantage to 50-34.

Seventeen points for Holt Jr. in the first six minutes of the opening half wasn’t enough but the Phoenix cut their deficit to 10.

A few fouls on the Phoenix played to Lindsey Wilson’s advantage, netting six free throws to giving the Raiders a 15-point advantage with 11:13 left in the game.

Trenton Perry’s first triple of the night and a layup from Graham and DeQuan Bond then made the score 71-58 in Lindsey Wilson’s favor. Four points from Graham helped pull the Phoenix within eight, 73-65.

Four points from Graham and Johnson going 2-2 at the line wouldn’t be enough as LWC finished the game with six free throws in the final minute.

Holt Jr. finished the match with a season-high 33 points while Graham added 22 and Johnson posted 12. Wallace recorded 19 and led four other Lindsey Wilson players to double-figures.

The Phoenix will return to play on Thursday in another Mid-South Conference game against Campbellsville at 8 p.m.

Moore, Murphy pace Phoenix at Fisk

NASHVILLE – Taliah Moore tied a season-high with 23 points and Jailen Murphy posted 17 as Cumberland raced out to a 25-point lead early in the second quarter and never looked back in an 80-68 victory over Fisk in women’s basketball action Saturday at Henderson A. Johnson Gymnasium.

The contest marked the first for the Phoenix (12-2) in 21 days and begins a stretch of six games in 14 days, including four in the next eight days. Cumberland played host to fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Monday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center, the first of three straight home games this week for CU.

Moore netted 15 of her 23 points in the first half and Murphy scored 10 in the first five minutes of the contest. Cumberland jumped out to a 16-6 advantage less than five minutes into the game and led 28-11 after one period. CU netted the first eight points of the second period and never looked back from there, leading 51-24 at the half.

Lashae Brown recorded 19 of her game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter for Fisk, which outscored the visitors, 27-12, in the period. She made three 3-pointers in the quarter and also netted 10 of 16 attempts at the foul line in the contest. Brown added six rebounds, four assists and three steals as well.

Khadijah Alexander was the only other Fisk player in double figures with 12 points.

Terra Pryor collected 11 points off the bench for Cumberland and Julia Fox made three triples for nine points for CU. Janisha Lindsey finished with seven assists and Kaitlin Oliver added five helpers in the victory.

Murphy hit a pair of 3-pointers and netted 10 points during Cumberland’s 16-6 spurt to open the contest. Moore posted 8-of-10 points during one stretch of the first period and CU made 12 of 20 field goals to take a 28-11 advantage.

The Phoenix collected the first eight points of the second quarter to increase the lead to 36-11. Pryor made a pair of baskets as well as a 3-pointer midway through the period and Moore added five more points before a triple from the wing by Fox sent Cumberland to the locker room with a 51-24 advantage at intermission.

Moore led all scorers with 15 points and Murphy recorded 12 for CU, which shot 56 percent from the field in the half. Cumberland also scored 19 points off 13 Fisk turnovers.

Brown and Alexander paced the Bulldogs with seven points apiece and Jada Jones netted five off the bench for Fisk.

Fox started the third period with a 3-pointer and Moore made a layup and a 15-footer to increase the CU lead to 62-26 with 6:37 left in the quarter. Cumberland failed to score for more than four minutes, with Fisk scoring 10 straight points. Faith Mays and Alexander both made triples during the run.

Kerrice Watson’s field goal ended the drought for the Phoenix and Murphy and Moore both scored for a 68-41 lead to end three quarters.

Strong second half carries men to win

NASHVILLE – Diondrey Holt Jr. scored 10 points early in the second half and a total of 25 for the game while Jamonte Graham added 19 to pace Cumberland’s men to a 90-79 victory over Fisk on Saturday.

Cumberland (7-6) went on an early 11-5 run in the opening half, with three points from Holt Jr. and DeQuan Bond including a basket from Graham and a good free throw.

The Bulldogs (1-13) made a comeback scoring 10 consecutive points off a jump shot from Magic Harris and Fisk would continue to extend their advantage as Joshua Madison hit his first trifecta of the game making the score, 18-14.

Two triples from Graham wouldn’t be enough as Fisk’s Walter Arnold responded with two 3-pointers staying on top, 26-21 at the 7:54 mark. Points from Holt Jr. Graham and Cameron Johnson helped the Phoenix make a comeback and knot the score at 33.

Adison Miller’s jump shot gave the Bulldogs their lead once again, but four points from Holt Jr. and a triple from Trenton Perry put the Phoenix back in the lead, 44-37. A layup from Johnson sent the squad into the half, leading 46-44.

Holt Jr. and Rhyan Townes posted 10 points in the second half while the Bulldogs’ David Patton recorded 14. Cumberland shot 85.7 percent from the line in the second period.

Holt Jr. sent the Phoenix on an early 10-7 spurt in the second, putting Cumberland up by seven at the 15:16 mark. A basket from Patton and two good free throws from Walter helped the Bulldogs pull within six.

Perry’s 3-pointer and a jump shot from Bond, followed by two free throws from Graham extended the Phoenix lead by nine.

Six points from Johnson gave Cumberland their largest lead of the match, 82-68 with 3:44 remaining. A combined effort behind the offense with points from Graham, Townes and Johnson with a final layup within the last second concluded their 90-79 victory.

The Phoenix returned to home action Monday for a Mid-South Conference game against Lindsey Wilson on Thursday, will take on the University of the Cumberlands at 8 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Center.