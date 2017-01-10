Rough night for Saints at DCA

MJCA’s girls had it just as bad in a 30-14 setback.

DCA’s boys held a 10-9 edge following the first quarter before outscoring the Saints 23-6 in the second to build a 33-15 halftime lead. The third period wasn’t much better as the Wildcats outscored the visitors 16-9 for a 49-24 margin.

“We simply did not bring the effort or energy that a district rivalry deserves,” Mt. Juliet Christian coach Paul Christensen said after his Saints slipped to 7-6 for the season. “We were weak on the defensive glass, and had far too many turnovers.”

Blake Johnson scored 17 points for DCA while Andrew Mathis’ 13 included three 3-pointers. Corey Parker pitched in with 11.

Tyler West fired in 14 points to lead Mt. Juliet Christian while Preston Sloan and Jacob Hall each had five, Bailey Jones and Caylor Bates four apiece, Darius Hylick three, Logan Anderson two and Sam Ols a free throw.

The Lady Wildcats led 8-7 following the first quarter before a 10-0 second put them up 18-7 by halftime. It was 27-10 going into the fourth.

No on scored in double figures for either team.

Abi Hildabrand had five points for the Lady Saints while Amelia Lyons finished with four, Marcella Gallione three and Caitlyn Smith two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to district rival Hendersonville Christian tonight with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.

Central girls, Watertown boys in state’s top 10

Wilson Central’s undefeated girls are ranked No. 3 in Class AAA while Watertown’s boys are sixth in Class A in the season’s first Associated Press poll released Monday afternoon.

The 16-0 Lady Wildcats’ 95 points trailed only No. 1 Riverdale (11-0, 127 points) and No. 2 Bradley Central (16-0, 118). No. 4 White Station (12-2) picked up 73 points. The only other undefeated team in the top 10 is No. 6 Bearden (13-0) with 50 points.

Wilson Central, which was snowed out against Gallatin last Friday, will travel to Station Camp tonight for a 6:30 p.m. game. Station Camp’s double header at Lebanon was postponed again Saturday with no makeup date announced.

Watertown’s 13-3 record merited 55 points from the AP’s panel of high school sports writers and broadcasters from across the state. Humboldt (16-1) leads with 138 points. Mitchell (9-5) and Middleton (11-2) are just ahead of the Purple Tigers in a tie for No. 4 with 64 points. Harriman (15-2) is No. 67 with 51. In District 8-A, Goodpasture (11-1) is No. 2 with 113, followed by Clay County (13-3), a potential matchup in Region 4-A, with 86 points.

The Purple Tigers, who were snowed out of games Friday and Saturday, are off tonight but will make up the Friday snowout with district-rival Red Boiling Springs on Thursday with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. at WHS.

Also tonight, Lebanon will play host to Gallatin and Mt. Juliet will entertain Hendersonville, both at 6:30 p.m. Friendship Christian will travel to Westmoreland at 6.