Devilettes roll to first 9-AAA win

The Devilettes led 23-6 following the first quarter as Maleigha Oldham swished home three 3-pointers. She finished with four triples and 16 points. Allisa Mulaski got started with eight in the first and finished with a game-high 17, including a pair of threes.

Grace Pincock connected on a pair of three-pointers and 10 of her 12 points in the second quarter as Gallatin outscored the Devilettes 13-12 to trail 35-19 at halftime. Lebanon found the range again in the third period to lead 52-26 as coach Cory Barrett began emptying his bench.

Caleah Shannon and Keionna Britton each scored seven points for Lebanon while Akiraona Steverson supplied six in the fourth quarter, Christaney Brookshire five, Zyrina Neuble and Anne Marie Heidebreicht three apiece and Aaryn Grace Lester and Rebecca Brown two each as the Devilettes improved to 10-7 for the season and 1-3 in District 9-AAA.

Gallatin dropped to 6-10, 0-4.

Lebanon will travel to Beech on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

The home game with Station Camp, snowed out last Friday and again Saturday, has been rescheduled for Jan. 30 with the teams doing a back-to-back 24 hours later at Station Camp.

Lady Wildcats roar to 17-0

GALLATIN — Addison Byrd and Piper Elrod combined for nine three-pointers as unbeaten Wilson Central notched win No 17 62-26 at Station Camp on Tuesday night.

Byrd dropped in five triples on her way to 19 points while Elrod drained four treys for her 12. Forward Taylor Tucker added inside balance with 13. Lindsey Freeman finished with eight points, Anna Altman five, Bailey Kaposy three and Kathryn Bean two.

No one scored in double figures for the Lady Bison, who trailed 19-6 following the first quarter, 36-18 at halftime and 53-26 through three before being shut out in the fourth as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Central will travel to Portland on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

Westmoreland soars past Friendship

WESTMORELAND — Westmoreland quickly took charge of Friendship Christian on Tuesday night as the Lady Eagles soared to a 72-48 victory.

The Lady Eagles, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Class AA poll, led 22-11 following the first quarter before a 23-2 second opened a 45-13 halftime lead as they improved to 13-2.

Lexie McCormick and Karley Smith each scored 13 points for the Lady Eagles.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 16 points for the Lady Commanders while Autumn Groves threw in 13 and Hailey Pittman 12. Emily Jones scored six and Savannah Craighead a free throw as Friendship fell to 5-10.

Friendship will play host to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Family Sportsplex. Thursday’s game against Red Boiling Springs has been canceled because RBS has a District 8-A makeup game at Watertown.

Palmer powers Lady Bears past Hendersonville

MT. JULIET — Freshman post Emma Palmer produced 25 points and 15 rebounds Tuesday night to power Mt. Juliet past Hendersonville 59-40.

The Lady Bears led 16-9 following the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 46-24 through three periods as they improved to 11-3 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Tondrianna Davis dropped in 14 points from the Lady Bear backcourt while Aaliyah Frazier finished with eight, Nevaeh Majors four, Cassidy Harris and Skye Riggan three each and Julia Maki two. Majors passed for eight assists and got a pair of steals while Palmer blocked three shots.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Station Camp at 6:30 p.m. Friday.