Gallatin dominates Lebanon 58-39

The Green Wave led 17-8 at the first-quarter break. The Blue Devils drew to within 24-18 before Gallatin closed the first half with an 8-1 run to go up 32-19 going into halftime. The visitors were up 44-30 going into the fourth as they improved to 13-3 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

“They dominated us in every aspect of the game,” coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils dropped to 9-6, 2-2. “They out played us, out executed us, out coached us.

“We’ve got some soul searching to do, for sure.”

Zyun Mason tossed in two three-pointers and all seven of his free throws in leading Gallatin with 23 points. The Green Wave sank 17 of 27 foul shots, but much of that came late as Lebanon was fouling to get back in the game.

Eddie Jackson led Lebanon with 18 points in the post while Noah Mulaski managed 10, Cameron Oliver seven and David Covile four.

Lebanon will travel to Beech on Friday night. The Blue Devils, who were snowed out at home against Station Camp twice last weekend, will make up that game Jan. 30, a night before the regularly-scheduled trip to SCHS 24 hours later.

Fourth-quarter lead slips away from Central

GALLATIN — Station Camp roared from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to overtake visiting Wilson Central 54-51.

The Wildcats led 47-42 with eight minutes to play before Station Camp took the fourth 12-4. Chase Freeman scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the period, sinking six free throws and 13 for the game as the Bison improved to 15-2 for the season and 4-0 in District 9-AAA.

Central, playing without leading scorer Gavin Johnson, who continues to be out with an ankle injury, trailed 16-12 following the first quarter and 33-30 at halftime before a 17-9 third period shot the Wildcats in front.

Kyzick Schweppe, Kito Aruh and Dawson Hamilton each had nine points for the Wildcats while Cole Both added eight, Zay Kern seven, Naz Czeskleba six and Kene Aruh four as Central slipped to 9-7, 2-2.

Friendship downs Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND — Friendship Christian led most of the way in a 55-51 win over Westmoreland on Tuesday night.

The Commanders were ahead 11-7 following the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 48-39 through three periods as they climbed to 8-7 for the season.

Zach Blair scored 17 points from the backcourt and Brady Stovall 11 from the post for Friendship. Joe Greenwood knocked down nine points while Jake Blair supplied seven, Ashton Young six and Hanley Sobieszczyk five.

Lucas Garrison scored 17 points from the post and Bryson Carter 12, including three triples, from outside for Westmoreland.

Friendship will play host to Merroll Hyde at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bay Family Sportsplex following the middle school’s 6 p.m. contest, also boys’ only, against Ezell-Harding. Coach Ben Johnson said last Friday’s snowout at Providence Christian has been rescheduled for Jan. 21 with the girls tipping off at 4 p.m. The games at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee the night before have been moved up to 5 p.m.

Balanced Bears beat Hendersonville

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet enjoyed a good balance of inside-outside scoring Tuesday night in a 51-44 win over Hendersonville.

J.R. Sanders swished home three 3-pointers to lead the Golden Bears with 13 points while Isaac Stephens scored 12 from inside. Tony Thompson tossed in nine points and Joey Hayes six as each hit a pair of triples. Terrell Wilson finished with five and Jordan Lockridge and Trey Pruitt three apiece.

Ryne Lopes tossed in 12 points and Reggie Grisham 11 as each hit a pair of threes for Hendersonville. Dylin Hoosier had 10.

Mt. Juliet led 17-9 following the first quarter, 31-25 at halftime and 42-35 through three periods as the Golden Bears improved to 10-7 for the season and 2-2 in District 9-AAA.

MJ will play host to Station Camp on Friday before going to Beech for a makeup game Saturday.

Saints score 70-61 win

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian sank seven three-pointers and four Saints scored in double figures in a 70-61 East-Middle District 1-A victory over Hendersonville Christian on Tuesday night.

The Saints led 22-15 following the first quarter, 30-23 at halftime and 52-38 through three as they improved to 8-6 for the season.

Caylor Bates led Mt. Juliet Christian with 18 points while Preston Sloan scored 15. Jacob Hall and Logan Anderson each threw in 13 points with three triples apiece. Tyler West supplied six points, Bailey Jones three and Samuel Ols two.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Providence Christian on Thursday night.