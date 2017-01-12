Blue Devils roll past Wave

The Green Wave led 19-17 following the first quarter before the Blue Devils bolted in front 31-27 by halftime and 46-39 through three periods as Lebanon improved to 7-2 for the season.

Polo Phillips fired in two three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 19 points while Gaven Reasonover racked up three triples on his way to 13. David Green deposited 12 points from the post while Dawson Allen scored six and Edmund Stewart and Malcolm Logue two each.

Lebanon will play host to Beech at 6 p.m. Monday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. It will be a boys-only date as the bulk of the ninth-grade girls have been called up to the varsity where several are starting and/or logging significant minutes.