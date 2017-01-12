Blue Devils win at Macon

The Tigers led 11-9 following the first quarter before Baird inched in front 24-23 by halftime and 32-29 through three periods as the Blue Devils improved to 14-4 for the season.

Ty Bailey hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor to lead Baird with 13 points while also grabbing five steals. Isaac Johnson tossed in 12 points while Toney Conn collected 10 points and seven rebounds. Jamar Kynard notched nine points and Luka Saller seven.

Ethan Jenkins scored 16 points and Braydee Hicks 10, with each hitting a pair of three-pointers, to lead Macon County.

Baird will play host to Mt. Juliet on Thursday night.

Porter leads Lady Avs past Siegel

Addie Grace Porter’s 14 points paced Winfree Bryant’s girls defeated visiting Siegel 35-25 Tuesday night.

The Lady Aviators led 14-4 following the first quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 35-18 through three periods as they improved to 15-2.

Landry Dixon dropped in eight points for Winfree Bryant while Natalie Danko and Samaya Rhodes each finished with four and Kendall Arnold and Lilly Hibdon two apiece.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Carroll-Oakland on Thursday. The junior varsity will tip off at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 6.