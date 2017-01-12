Early-week Lebanon city league results

TUESDAY

9-10 BOYS

Blue 14, Orange 10

Abe Goolsby finished with five points, Joshtin James four, Elijah Shreeve three and Eli Scurlock two for the Blue.

Garrett Oliver and Cole Jones each finished with four points and Wyatt Jones two for the Orange.

Green 15, Red 7

Casen Kincaid collected eight points, Easton Spurlock five and Nolan Johnson two for the Green.

Alex Martin threw in three points and Jordan Lawson and Alex Jacobs two each for the Red.

11 BOYS

Blue 22, Red 20

Justin Rogers racked up 17 points and Brody Hall the other five for the Blue.

Omar Watkins scored six points for the Red while Evan Gordon finished with four, Cole Reeder and Connor Glover three each and Daniel Cason and Javaris Stigall two apiece.

MONDAY

PEE WEE 6-7 COED

Gold 16, Orange 6

Jarius Keeley collected eight points for the Gold while Noah Murphy scored six and Avery Davis two.

Cason Mull finished with four points and Elliott Greer two for the Orange.

Red 13, Light Blue 5

Karsen Rigsby finished with four points for the Red while Xavier Neuble threw in three and Grant Taylor and Jackson Rinehart two each.

Owen Dever and Gavin Gregory each tossed in two points and Zion Clemmons a free throw for the Light Blue.

9-10 BOYS

Blue 19, Gold 15

Abe Golsby scored six points for the Blue while Elijah Shreeve finished with five, Joshtin James four and Zavian Calhoun and Peyton Hodge two each.