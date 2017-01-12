Purple Tigers drop 10 bombs on RBS in 13-point win

Earlier, Katie Hardy had 31 points as Red Boiling Springs’ girls routed Watertown 67-40.

Ty Love led the Purple Tigers with 18 points, including a pair of treys. Austin Lasater scored 17 and Seth Price 14 as each hit four bombs. Preston Tomlinson tossed in nine points and passed for six assists while Blake Borcherding supplied seven, Elijah Williams six, Jared Tomson four and Heath Price and Deonte Bratcher two apiece as Watertown improved to 14-3 for the season and 1-1 in the district. Borcherding, Lasater, Tomlinson and Love each secured six rebounds.

Sophomore Hunter Kirk connected on two triples on his way to 26 points for Red Boiling Springs. Freshman Matthew Murphy’s 12 included three triples. Senior point guard Elijah Byfield added 11 and Mason Hix 10.

Watertown led 22-11 following the first quarter, 39-32 at halftime and 60-51 through three periods.

In the girls’ game, Hardy’s scoring included five three-pointers. Haley Davis dropped in 15.

“We didn’t defend them,” Watertown coach Lane Price said after his Tigerettes fell to 8-9 for the season and 0-2 in the district. “They got any shot they wanted.”

The Lady Bulldogs led 24-9 following the first quarter, 41-20 at halftime and 57-30 through three periods.

Maria Allocco tossed in 21 points to pace the Tigerettes while Mya Huddleston had eight, Emma Edwards and Arianna Johns four each and McKenna George a three.

Watertown will be right back to action tonight when Trousdale County comes in for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

Commanders win fifth straight

Friendship Christian’s boys continued their roll Thursday night with an 80-33 mauling of visiting Merrol Hyde at the Bay Family Sportspex.

The Commanders led 25-14 following the first quarter and 52-18 at halftime as they won their fifth straight. Following an 0-4 start to the season, FCS has won nine of its last 12 games going into tonight’s East-Middle District 1-A battle with longtime rival Donelson Christian following the girls’ 6 p.m. tipoff at the Sportsplex.

Sophomore Jake Blair bottomed out 18 points and senior brother Zach tossed in 12 as each hit a pair of three-pointers for Friendship. Point guard Joe Greenwood tossed in 10 points while Ashton Young, Dorian Champion and Hanley Sobieszczyk each scored six; Justin Seagraves, Bryce Miller and Nolan Painter five apiece; Coulson Porter, Noah Hunt and Brady Stovall two each and Seth Filson a free throw.

Connor Dunn dropped in 13 for Merrol Hyde.

Big first half powers Saints past Providence

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys enjoyed a big first half in a 65-46 win over Providence Christian on Thursday night.

Earlier, Providence’s girls prevailed 36-28.

The Saints led 23-4 following the first quarter and 38-10 at halftime as they improved to 9-6.

Preston Sloan and Bailey Jones each threw in 13 points for the Saints while Caylor Bates tossed in 12 and Tyler West 10. Jacob Hall finished with five, Logan Anderson four, Chris Bly and Dwayne Ewers three apiece and Samuel Ols two.

Fred Cosby poured in 29 points for Providence while Carter Gossen added 11.

The Lady Lions led 10-8 following the first quarter before Mt. Juliet Christian moved in front 21-19 by halftime. Providence pushed back into the lead 28-23 going into the fourth period.

Emma Christiansen tossed in 12 points for Providence.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 18 points while Marcella Gallione and Caroline Hibbett each had three and Megan Blackwell and Caitlyn Smith two apiece.

Carroll Academy will visit MJCA today with the girls tipping off at 4 p.m.