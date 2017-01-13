Fast start propels Lady Avs past Carroll-Oakland

The Lady Aviators led 14-0 following the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime before Carroll-Oakland climbed within 28-16 through three periods as Winfree Bryant improved to 16-2.

Addie Grace Porter knocked down nine points for Winfree Bryant while LandryDixon dropped in seven, Alaina Smith five, Lilly Hibdon and Kendall Arnold four each and Jyanna Stewart and Lexie Crowder two apiece.

Rory Wilson racked up a game-high 18 for Carroll-Oakland while Macie Jones, Cheyenne King and Hallie Ann Teel two each and Casey Fox a free throw.

Winfree Bryant will play at 8:15 p.m. Monday against Upperman in the James C. Haile tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro. The Lady Aviators will wrap up their home schedule at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Prescott on Eighth-Grade Night.

Tigerettes top Southside

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls rolled to a 38-13 win over Southside on Thursday night.

The Tigerettes led 17-2 following the first quarter and 27-6 at halftime as they improved to 22-3.

Daejah Maklary and Saranda Woodson each scored eight points for the Tigerettes while Brittni Allison finished with five; Morgan Bain, Emma Christensen and Blake Griffin four apiece, Madi Reeder a three-pointer and Abby Parkerson two.

LeeAsia Anderson scored six for Southside while Hailey Acklin, Kaleigh Race and McKenzie McDonald each dropped in two and Madison McDonald a free throw.

Ezell-Harding’s boys end Friendship’s 12-game win streak

The third time was the charm for Ezell-Harding’s boys Thursday night as the Eagles, who dropped two earlier decisions to Friendship Christian this season, broke the Commanders’ 12-game winning streak with a 38-34 victory at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Ezell-Harding led most of the way, though Friendship fought back to tie the game 27-27 late in the third quarter.

Camden Hayslip’s 18 points led Friendship while Caleb Bridges scored seven, Bobby Owen four, Kolby Gaines three and Drew Porter two.

Friendship will play next Thursday in the James C. Haile tournament at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro.