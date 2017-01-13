Moore's 16 points carries CU ladies to 58-46 victory

Cumberland (13-3, 2-2 Mid-South) committed 22 turnovers and made just 2-of-10 from 3-point range, but a triple from the top of the key by Murphy in the final period was part of seven straight points by the junior and helped the Phoenix pull away from the Patriots (10-7, 2-3), who were looking for head coach Melissa Irvin’s 400th career victory.

Lebanon’s Julia Fox added 11 points and Janisha Lindsey collected six rebounds, nine assists and four steals for CU.

Murphy’s old-fashioned 3-point play, short jumper in the lane and the 3-pointer from the top of the key in the first four minutes of the final period, pushing the Cumberland advantage to 49-40 with 5:52 remaining. Two free throws by Kayla Bruner and Cheyenne Madden pulled the Patriots (10-7, 2-3) within seven, but that was as close as the visitors would get.

Madden paced the Cumberlands with 18 points and Shaniece Wright added 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds, but the Patriots shot just 32 percent from the field for the contest.

Cumberland started the game quickly with baskets from Fox, Moore and Lindsey for a 6-0 lead in the first minute-plus, but then posted just four points the rest of the quarter. The Patriots inched their way back into the contest thanks to hustle on the offensive glass.

Sarah Kelton nailed a 3-pointer after an offensive board and a putback by Brandi Williams knotted the game at eight. Terra Pryor’s two foul shots with 3:29 remaining in the quarter were the final points for CU, which committed nine turnovers in the opening period. Madden made two foul shots for the Patriots to even the game again at the end of 10 minutes.

The second quarter began the same way, with baskets from Murphy and Nicole Bowers and two free throws by Pryor. Murphy’s baseline runner extended the CU lead to 18-12 and back-to-back field goals by Fox made it 22-14 for the home team.

Kaitlin Oliver’s layup extended the advantage to 10, but a steal and layup by UC’s Samia Carter just before the end of the half cut the Cumberland lead to 24-18 at intermission.

The Phoenix made just 9 of 23 from the field in the half, but committed just two miscues in the second quarter, helping CU build the halftime edge. The Patriots shot just 7-for-29 but scored 10 points off Cumberland turnovers.

Madden netted the first points of the second half, but Cumberland ran off the next seven, including two baskets by Moore and a 3-pointer from Fox, building CU’s biggest lead of the contest at 31-20. Madden and Wright combined for six straight points midway through the period to pull the Patriots within 35-30, but baskets from Fox and Pryor kept the lead at five headed to the final 10 minutes.

Cumberland will play host to 23rd-ranked Pikeville on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the final game of the current three-game homestand.

Patriots men surge past Phoenix, 59-58

The University of the Cumberlands put together a 17-5 run in the opening half, but Cumberland posted three triples in the final minute to get within two dropping a 59-58 decision to the 20th-ranked Patriots in men’s basketball action here Thursday night at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Trenton Perry netted a triple with 23 seconds remaining followed by a trifecta from Dinondrey Holt, Jr., to pull within two points of the Patriots with eight seconds left. Three free throws for UC was responded with a 3-pointer by Rhyan Townes at the buzzer.

Cumberland went into the half trailing 38-24 while Townes’ three point play and Delaryn Dodd’s dunk sparked a 12-2 run for the Phoenix, to come within two of the Patriots, 43-41. The Univeristy of the Cumberlands answered with an 11-3 spurt extending their lead, 54-46.

The Patriots Bernard Samuel netted a triple and Eric Duncan’s layup and free throw shot stretched their lead, 49-41.

UC had the only four points for the next four minutes, before a jumper from Holt, Jr., but the Patriots recorded six free throws in the remaining 38 seconds.

DeQuan Bond opened up the scoring in the first half, with a tip in and a triple from Telvin Wilkerson putting the Phoenix in the lead, 8-6. A layup by Patriots Travon Labranche put together a 17-5 run helping them advance by 10, 27-17.

Cameron Johnson’s first trifecta of the night and two free throws by Graham cut the deficit to eight at the 2:56 mark in the first half.

Three points for Eddie Tornes and five points for Eric Duncan secured the Patriots 35-24 lead heading into the second period.

Holt, Jr., recorded 18 points and six rebounds and Townes added 11 points and five board for the Phoenix. Duncan posted 12 points on the night and Samuel and Tornes netted 11 points apiece.

Cumberland will be back in action on Saturday to play host to Pikeville at 4 p.m.