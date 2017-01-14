Tigers race past Jackets

The Yellow Jackets, coached by Lebanon native Chip Sparkman, led 20-17 at the first quarter break and trailed just 42-41 by halftime. But the Purple Tigers turned up the defense in the second half and led 63-55 through three as they celebrated Coming Home with a 15-3 record, 2-1 in District 8-A.

Seth Price was cold from outside but hot from inside and the free-throw line to pace the Purple Tigers with 23 points while Preston Tomlinson totaled 21, Austin Lasater 13 and Ty Love 10. Heath Price put in nine points while Blake Borcherding bagged 10 rebounds to go with six points. Coming Home king Vonte Bates, Jared Tomson and Rob Abercrombie each added three points and Elijah Williams two.

Watertown will travel to Eagleville today for an afternoon matinee.

Blue Devils break 3-game slide

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon broke a three-game losing streak by holding off host Beech 53-50 Friday night.

After jumping to a 2-0 lead, Beech scored 10 straight before Noah Mulaski broke the run with back-to-back three-pointers. The Buccaneers led 13-12 at the first-quarter break. A dunk and three-point play by Eddie Jackson in the final seconds of the first half boosted the Blue Devils to a 28-25 halftime lead. Lebanon held a 39-38 edge going into the fourth quarter before surviving an almost halfcourt heave at the final buzzer which hit the rim.

Coming off a 58-39 home loss to Gallatin on Tuesday, coach Jim McDowell racheted up the intensity at practice the next two days.

“I really challenged our kids,” McDowell said after his Blue Devils improved to 10-6 for the season and 3-2 in District 9-AAA. “That 19-point loss to Gallatin was our worst to a district team since 2012. We had some intense practices.”

Jackson led Lebanon with 13 points. Mulaski threw in three of the Blue Devils’ five three-pointers as he and backup post David Covile each tossed in 12. Freshman point guard Jeremiah Hastings had 10 points, the other two triples and five assists. Cameron Oliver added four points and JaKeese Turner two free throws with 10 seconds left for the final margin.

A.J. Robertson hit two of his three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter which helped cut a Lebanon five-point lead to one. He led Beecg with 15 points. Mitchell Sorenson sank a pair of threes as he and Jason Brown each tossed in 10.

Lebanon will be at Wilson Central today for the Wilson County Basketball Showcase. The Blue Devils will battle Dickson County at 4:30 p.m.

Carney watches ‘Cats beat former team

PORTLAND — First-year Wilson Central coach Chris Carney took his Wildcats to Portland on Friday night and watched them pound his former team 57-39.

Central led 18-3 following the first quarter, 29-14 at halftime and 41-23 through three periods as the Wildcats climbed to 10-7 for the season and 3-2 in District 9-AAA.

Kene Aruh trhrew in 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Central. Naz Czeskleba threw in a pair of three-pointers as he and Cole Booth each added 11 points. Kyzick Schweppe scored eight, Zay Kern five, Nate Ochoa four Russell Riggan two and Tyler Hayes a free throw.

No one scored in double figures for Portland.

Central will return to action tonight as the Wildcats wrap up the day in the Wilson County Basketball Showcase with a 7:30 p.m. game against Rossview.

Commanders win sixth straight

Friendship Christian’s winning streak reached six Friday night as the Commanders defeated rival Donelson Christian 59-42 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

DCA led 14-12 following the first quarter before Friendship surged in front 33-20 by halftime and 53-34 through three as the Commanders climbed to 10-7 for the season and 3-0 in the East-Middle District 1-A.

Point guard Joe Greenwood knocked down 19 points for Friendship while Zach Blair bottomed out 16 and brother Jake 10 as each hit a pair of three-pointers. Brady Stovall scored six and Ashton Young, Nolan Painter, Gregory Elliott and Hanley Sobieszczyk two apiece.

Corey Palmer poured in five three-pointers to pace DCA with 15 points.

Friendship will play host to Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night before beginning a run of six straight games away from the Sportsplex.

Mt. Juliet stuns Station Camp 75-58

MT. JULIET — For the second time in three years, Mt. Juliet pulled off a big win over District 9-AAA-leader Station Camp. And this one wasn’t even close as the Golden Bears rumbled to a 75-58 win Friday night.

“We played good, real good,” coach Troy Allen said after his Golden Bears improved to 11-7 for the season and 3-2 in the district. “We got out to a great start. We stayed up about 20 most of the game.”

Mt. Juliet led 18-4 following the first quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 57-34 through three periods as Station Camp fell to 15-3, 4-1.

J.R. Sanders sank five three-pointers to lead the Bears with 22 points while forward Trey Pruitt put in 12 and Isaac Stephens 10 from inside. Joey Hayes hit three triples for his nine while Brian Aiken aded eight, Tony Thompson five, Jordan Lockridge four and Terrell Wilson two.

Chase Freeman fired in two triples in leading Station Camp with 21 points while Thomas Zazzaro’s 14 included three treys.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Beech tonight for a makeup game.

MJCA wins 59-11

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian rolled to a 59-11 win over Carroll Academy on Friday.

The Saints led 15-3 following the first quarter and 32-3 at halftime as they improved to 10-6 for the season.

Tyler West and Caylor Bates each scored 11 points for the Saints while Darius Hylick had seven, Gavin Forsha six, Dwayne Ewers five, Logan Collier four; Jacob Hall, David Hylick and Chris Bly three apiece and Preston Sloan, Logan Anderson and Bailey Jones two each.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday night to take on the Commanders.