The Blue Devils led 25-5 following the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime as they improved to 9-2.

Point guard Jeremiah Hastings led Lebanon with 12 points. Another point, Malcolm Logue, threw in three 3-pointers as he and wing Dawson Allen each added 11. Gaven Reasonover rang up a pair of threes as he and post Edmund Stewart each scored 10. Polo Phillips finished with seven, David Greene six and Damian Brown five.

Lebanon will travel to Mt. Juliet on Thursday for a 6 p.m. boys-only tipoff.