Lady Avs lose on 8th-Grade Night

The Lady Aviators led 6-5 following the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime before the teams went into the fourth period even at 26-26.

Kaley Crabtree poured in four three-pointers in leading the Lady Bulldogs with 23 points.

Addie Grace Porter matched Crabtree with 20 for Winfree Bryant while Samaya Rhodes scored six, Lilly Hibdon and Natalie Danko five apiece and Kendall Arnold four as the Lady Avs slipped to 16-4.

Winfree Bryant will play at crosstown rival Walter J. Baird at 6 p.m. Thursday before wrapping up the regular season Monday night at Mt. Juliet’s Tommy Martin Gym.

Allison’s 23 paces Tigerettes past Smith

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s girls breezed to a 51-12 triumph over Smith County on Tuesday night.

The Tigerettes pitched a 24-0 first-quarter shutout and were up 37-4 at halftime as they improved to 24-3.

Brittni Allison sank all three of her 3-pointers and 10 of 12 overall from the floor in leading Watertown with 23 points. Emma Christensen and Madi Reeder each added eight, Saranda Woodson six, Mckayla Nix a three, Morgan Bain two and Daejah Maklary a free throw

Watertown will next take on Lipscomb Academy in the James C. Haile tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Middle Tennessee Christian in Murfreesboro.

West Wilson girls roll past Rock Springs

MT. JULIET — West Wilson’s girls rolled past visiting Rock Springs 50-27 Tuesday night.

Sydnee Richetto racked up 20 points and Sydney Dalton 16 for the Lady Wildcats. Abby Derosett and Gracie Clark each finished with five.

Sanai Thomas tossed in 11 for Rock Springs.

Winfree Bryant girls ousted from Haile tournament

MURFREESBORO — Winfree Bryant’s girls were bounced from the James C. Haile tournament Monday by Upperman 28-25 at Middle Tennessee Christian.

The Lady Bees rallied from a 20-18 deficit entering the fourth quarter. They led 6-4 following the first period before Winfree Bryant moved in front 12-11 by halftime.

Laaryn Sissom scored 10 points for Upperman.

Addie Grace Porter poured in 14 for Winfree Bryant while Kendall Arnold scored seven and Avery Harris and Samaya Rhodes each tossed in two as the Lady Aviators slipped to 16-3 for the season going into Tuesday’s home finale/Eighth-Grade Night against Prescott.

Winfree Bryant will also play in the TNT tournament, whose brackets have not been released as of yet.