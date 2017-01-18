Lady ‘Cats survive Mt. Juliet 48-47

Three nights after losing at Beech 34-33 at the buzzer, Mt. Juliet missed a winning three-pointer in the closing second Tuesday night as Wilson Central survived to win 48-47.

In a physical game, Central point guard Piper Elrod sank six three-pointers on her way to 21 points, picking up the slack when Addison Byrd went through a dry shooting spell and foul trouble.

The Lady Wildcats used an 11-0 run to grab a 28-23 lead early in the second half on one of Byrd’s three 3-pointers. The margin reached 39-28 on an Elrod triple late in the third quarter.

But the Lady Bears battled back as veteran Julia Maki hit back-to-back three-pointers to bring Mt. Juliet back into the game. A three-pointer by Tondriannha Davis put the home team back in front for the first time since just before halftime 47-46 with 29 seconds to play.

But Elrod sank two free throws with 22.1 seconds left and Maki missed a three as the Lady Wildcats bounced back from their first loss of the season last Saturday against Brentwood Academy to improve to 19-1 for the season and 6-0 in District 9-AAA. Mt. Juliet, on a rare three-game losing streak, slipped to 12-6, 4-3.

“Piper’s a very good spot three shooter,” Lady Wildcat coach John Wild said. “We ran some things tonight to get her some shots and she did a great job squaring shoulders, having a high follow through, sinking hips and mechanically really shooting the ball like we know she can.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better opportunity at the end of the game,” Fryer said. “It’s something we work on and we had a chance for Julia, one of the best shooters on our team, to take a last-second three. It just didn’t go for her.

“I was proud of our kids. We fought hard. Again, we came up short. This is two games in a row we’ve lost by one point… We got a young team and we make some poor decisions at times. Sometimes, they do some really good things. We’re going to keep working. Coach Wild has got a really good basketball team. He’s got a lot of good shooters on that team, a lot of good basketball players. To beat Coach Wild, you’re going to have to bring your A-game.”

A 12-0 run opened a 17-7 Mt. Juliet lead late in the first quarter as freshman point guard Nevaeh Majors had five assists. Averaging eight assists per game, she finished the night with 12.

“(Majors) is a really good passer,” Fryer said. “She gets a little wild at times and throws the ball away. But she’s been the assists leader all year. She’s averaging eight assists on the year which is almost unheard of for a freshman to be so unselfish with the ball. She does a good job of getting the ball to our scorers.

“She just turned 15. She’s going to get better.”

“Anytime you play any one of Chris’ teams, he’s going to have you scouted and have his kids in the right places defensively,” Wild said. “They did a nice job trying to take away some of the stuff we were doing. We were just fortunate that in the end we came up one ahead on the board.”

Freshman Lindsey Freeman drove to the basket for 13 points for Central while Byrd added 11. Taylor Tucker tossed in two points but was very active on the defensive end and the glass. Kathryn Bean collected a free throw.

“Taylor Tucker is a kid over the last couple of weeks has tremendously improved as a basketball player,” Wild said. “We’re definitely going to need her as we go through this thing. She’s got some length, athletic ability, has a high motor. She’s a great offensive rebounder. She’s starting to shoot the ball and score for us a little bit. It’s nice to see her come around and develop like that.”

Freshman center Emma Palmer powered in 14 points for Mt. Juliet while Davis drained three triples on her way to 13. Aaliyah Frazier finished with nine, Maki eight and Majors a three.

“They are tremendously talented, well coached,” Wild said of the Lady Bears. “They may be as talented as anybody across the board in the state in the ninth and 10th-grade. It’s a good thing for our district to see them keep growing and getting better and see us grow and get better and see Beech get better this year and win some games. Cory (Barrett) has done a great job over at Lebanon. There’s a lot of parity in our league.”

Wilson Central will play host to Gallatin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a makeup game. Mt. Juliet will wrap up its rivalry week 24 hours later at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Lady Saints beat Friendship in OT

Caroline Hibbett hit two free throws to bring visiting Mt. Juliet Christian into a tie to force overtime and the Lady Saints went on to knock off host Friendship Christian 52-47 Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Saints led 9-5 following the first quarter, 24-14 at halftime and 31-26 through three periods before Friendship won the fourth 17-12.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 20 points, including two three-pointers, while Marcella Gallione’s 19 included four triples. Caitlyn Smith scored five and Hibbett and Hildabrand each had four.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 19 points, including four triples, for Friendship while Autumn Groves finished with 15. Savannah Craighead scored six, Emily Jones three and Hailey Pittman and Olivia Simms two each.

Both teams will return to action Friday - Friendship at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee at 5 p.m. and Mt. Juliet Christian at home for King’s Academy at 6.

Lebanon gets Barrett’s 200th win

PORTLAND — Lebanon presented Cory Barrett his 200th career coaching victory with a 51-44 verdict over Portland.

The Devilettes led 12-8 following the first quarter, trailed 23-22 at halftime and went back in front 31-29 going into the fourth as they improved to 12-8 for this season and 2-4 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski fired in four three-pointers in leading Lebanon with 14 points while classmate Aaryn Grace Lester threw in 13. Zyrina Neuble notched all seven of her tallies in the second half while Caleah Shannon scored six, Anne Marie Heidebreicht a three and Rebecca Brown, Akiraona Steverson, Keionna Britton and Christaney Brookshire two apiece.

Mackenzie Trouten sank 6 of 8 free throws and two threes to lead the Lady Panthers with 20 points while Rachel Jennings tossed in 10 as Portland sank to 7-11, 1-5.

Lebanon will return to Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court to play host to rival Mt. Juliet at 6:30 p.m. Friday.