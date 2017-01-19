Women's hoops moves up one spot to No. 14

The Phoenix lost 2 of 3 games last week – 76-64 to fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson and 64-61 to No. 23 Pikeville – and defeated the University of the Cumberlands, 58-46. Cumberland is 2-2 in the month of January and 4-3 since posting a 9-1 mark in November.

Things do not get easier for the Phoenix this week, with contests at No. 6 Shawnee State on Thursday and Georgetown College, who beat Cumberland in both meetings last season, on Saturday. That begins a stretch of three straight and 6 of 7 away from home for CU over the next month.

Senior Nicole Bowers continues to lead the Mid-South Conference and ranks third nationally in rebounding at 13.1 per game while also netting 16.1 points per contest. The Nashville native has been slowed by a foot injury suffered just before Christmas, though she still registered double-doubles in two of the three outings last week.

Senior Taliah Moore ranks second on the club with 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest and junior Janisha Lindsey leads the Mid-South and ranks No. 3 in the country with 6.47 assists per game. Senior Julia Fox of Lebanon is the team’s third-leading scorer, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.