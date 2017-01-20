Lady ‘Cats enjoy seconds for 20th triumph

With Addison Byrd, Piper Elrod, Lindsey Freeman, Kathryn Bean and Taylor Tucker watching from the bench, the Lady Wildcats led 9-8 following the first quarter 22-12 at halftime and 31-15 through three periods to claim their 20th conquest of the season in 21 outings, going to 7-0 in District 9-AAA.

Bailey Kaposy connected on four three-pointers to lead the Lady Wildcats with 14 points while Jasmin Angel tossed in 10. Anna Altman added nine on three triples while Nathalie Ventura, the lone regular starter to play, finished with five and Kenadhi Killebrew two.

No one scored in double figures for the Lady Wave, who sank to 6-13, 0-7.

Central will tip off at Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Central boys fall to 9-AAA leaders

GLADEVILLE — Gallatin’s boys made hay during the second and third quarters Thursday night as the Green Wave defeated host Wilson Central 48-39.

The Wildcats scored in the final seconds of the first quarter to grab an 11-10 edge. But Gallatin owned the second period 10-4 to go up 20-15 by halftime. The Green Wave took care of the third to widen the margin to 33-24 before the teams played evenly in the fourth.

Zool Kueth tossed in 12 points and Marlon Mitchell 11 for the Green Wave, who improved to 17-4 for the season and 6-1 in District 9-AAA.

Cole Booth tossed in 10 points for Central while Kene Aruh notched nine and Zay Kern seven. Kito Aruh and Dawson Hamilton each had four points, Kyzick Schweppe a three-pointer and Nate Ochoa two as the Wildcats slipped to 11-9, 3-4.

Central will be back in district action tonight at Hendersonville.