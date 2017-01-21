Devilettes defeat Mt. Juliet 36-34

The offense dried out somewhat and Mt. Juliet battled back into the game. But the hustle and desire never left Lebanon and the Devilettes took a 36-34 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Freshman Allissa Mulaski’s two free throws broke a 33-33 tie with 43.6 seconds left. Mt. Juliet could only managed one made free throw and Maleigha Oldham stole the ball to seal the victory.

Lebanon got in the first several shots in the first quarter, scoring 11 straight to take an 11-3 lead. A corner three-pointer and putback by Mulaski opened an 18-6 lead at the quarter break.

The Lady Bears, who led only at 3-2, gradually battled back, whittling the lead throughout the contest until Tondriannha Davis converted a 2-on-1 layup to tie the game with 3:50 to play.

Lebanon, with its second win over Mt. Juliet in the last year with only one previous victory over its rival in this century, improved to 13-8 for the season and 3-4 in District 9-AAA. Mt. Juliet is on a rare four-game losing streak to fall to 12-7, 4-4.

“The difference for us was our toughness on our rebounding,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “That was something we focused on the last couple of days, and then we took the fight to them on offense, trying to get the ball inside and set good screens.

“That’s what Lebanon-Mt. Juliet’s supposed to be. It’s not supposed to be somebody blowing somebody out like it has been in the past. It’s supposed to be a battle. And I’m sure as long as me and (Mt. Juliet coach) Chris (Fryer) are here, it’s going to be a battle. We’re going to keep going to war with each other.”

Mulaski scored seven of her 13 points in the first quarter while Caleah Shannon scored seven in the post before fouling out trying to guard Emma Palmer. Christaney Brookshire finished with five off the bench in relief of Shannon. Point guard Zyrinna Neuble had a couple of blocked shots as she and Keionna Britton each finished with four points while Rebecca Brown put in two and Aaryn Grace Lester and Maleigha Oldham a free throw each.

Aaliyah Frazier led the Lady Bears with 17 points, including three 3-pointers as Lebanon backed off her on the perimeter. Palmer was held to eight while Davis dropped in six and Julia Maki a three-pointer.

“We dug ourselves a hole early,” Fryer said. “In the second half, the girls responded a little bit better. But we just didn’t play one of our better games. Sometimes that happens.

“High school basketball, the longevity of the season, as the season goes and you get into the second run, people get a scouting report on you and prepare for you a little bit better… We’ve shown we can play with anybody in the district. We just got to pull out a win, bottom line. The games can swing and go either way. It’s a tournament sport and we just got to find a way to have something positive happen for us down the stretch in the second part of the district race.”

The race will continue at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday - Lebanon at home against Hendersonville and Mt. Juliet at Gallatin.

Ice-cold Lady ‘Cats suffer rare loss

HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville has shown itself to be one of the few teams to match up favorably with Wilson Central the last couple of years.

The Lady Commandos finally got over the hump Friday night as the Lady Wildcats connected on just 13 percent of their shots in a 39-25 victory Friday night, ending Central’s 21-game regular-season winning streak against District 9-AAA rivals.

Hendersonville led 13-7 following the first quarter, 19-13 at halftime and 30-17 through three periods as Central slipped to 20-2 for the season and 7-1 in the district.

Brooke Long led the Lady Commandos with 14 points while Chelsey Burton bagged three 3-pointers on her way to 11.

Addison Byrd scored seven first-period points but didn’t score again after getting 10 by halftime for Central. Lindsey Freeman finished with seven, Piper Elrod four and Nathalie Ventura and Kathryn Bean two each.

Central will try to return to the win column at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Beech while Hendersonville travels to Lebanon.

Lady Commanders win 63-32

SEWANEE — Friendship Christian climbed Monteagle Mountain on Friday and conquered St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 63-32 Friday.

The Lady Commanders led 18-9 following the first quarter and 39-16 at halftime.

Hailey Pittman scored 16 points, twin sister Ashlyn 14 and Autumn Groves 12 for Friendship. Brooke Jones and Emily Jones each finished with four, Hannah Alexander three and Savannah Craighead, Bayley West and Olivia Sims two apiece.

Kate Butler led the Lady Lions with 11 points.

Friendship will be right back in action today with a 4 p.m. makeup game at Providence Christian.

Lady Saints fall to King’s

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 47-37 decision to King’s Academy on Friday night.

The Lady Lions led 13-9 following the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 38-23 through three periods.

Brianna Connatser scored 13 points, Taylor Blythe 12 and Katelyn Norris 10 for King’s.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 14 points while Marcella Gallione added eight, Caitlyn Smith seven, Abi Hildabrand five, Megan Blackwell two and Caroline Hibbett a free throw.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Knoxville Webb at noon today.