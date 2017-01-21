Lady Avs soar past Baird

The Lady Aviators led 13-5 following the first quarter, 21-8 at halftime and 34-10 through three periods as they improved to 17-4.

Addie Grace Porter poured in 13 points for the Lady Avs while Landry Dixon added eight, Samaya Rhodes seven, Kendall Arnold six and Lilly Hibdon three.

Terri Reynolds racked up nine points for the Lady Devils while Julia Manis scored seven and Amari Vaught two.

Winfree Bryant will close its regular season at 6 p.m. Monday at Mt. Juliet’s Tommy Martin Gym.

Owen’s putback lifts FCS to Haile victory

MURFREESBORO — Bobby Owen’s putback as the final horn sounded advanced Friendship Christian’s boys in the James C. Haile tournament with a 33-31 win over Dibrell on Thursday night at Middle Tennessee Christian.

The Commanders led most of the night, but fell behind by five with 3:30 to play. Camden Hayslip then took over with nine of his game-high 23 points in the final three minutes of the game.

Friendship played host to Donelson Christian on Friday for homecoming.