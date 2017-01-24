Lady Avs get first win at Martin Gym

The Lady Aviators led 4-3 following the first quarter, 10-7 at halftime and 29-16 through three periods as their third win over the Lady Bears this season boosted their record to 18-4.

Point guard Addie Grade Porter poured in 20 points, including a pair of three-pointers, for Winfree Bryant. Samaya Rhodes scored six points, Lexie Crowder five, Landry Dixon four, Avery Harris three and Lilly Hibdon, Kendall Arnold and Jyanna Stewart two each.

Payton Wallace, Brylee Sayer and Anna Kay Bohamon each scored four for Mt. Juliet while Kiki Jervis and Riley Rorie each threw in three and Olivia Lopez, Alivia Majors and Bella Tribe two apiece.

Winfree Bryant will play in the TNT in Springfield which will be held the first three weekends in February. Coach Aaron Tomlinson said he expects the brackets to be released within the next day or two.