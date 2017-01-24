Moore's double-double paces CU ladies in 60-45 victory

Moore posted her third double-double of the year, hitting 11 of 24 shots, and was the only player in double figures for the Phoenix (14-5, 3-4 Mid-South). Cumberland shot just 38 percent from the field, including 12-of-34 in the second half, but the defense forced 15 turnovers and Georgetown shot just 27 percent from the field.

Lebanon’s Julia Fox collected seven points and Kaitlin Oliver and Katherine Griffith both netted six, all off the bench. Oliver and Griffith along with Moore were part of a group effort on the glass for Cumberland as well with 16 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. Oliver and Griffith combined to make 6 of 7 shots and grab eight boards for CU.

Cumberland registered a 14-5 run at the end of the first quarter into the second period, taking a 22-11 advantage, but the Tigers answered with an 11-3 spurt to cut the CU lead to three. The Phoenix ended the first half with an 8-1 stretch that included two field goals for Oliver and one by Griffith for a 33-23 advantage at the break.

Two baskets by Moore in the opening minute of the third period stretched the lead to 14, but six points by Emilie Ziese were part of a 7-0 run by the Tigers, making it a seven-point game with 6:10 left in the quarter.

Cumberland netted the next nine points over a two-minute span, including a layup and a 3-pointer from Fox, for a 46-30 advantage. CU went the final 4:20 of the period, though, without a point, but Georgetown made only 2-of-8 shots and the Phoenix took a 46-34 lead to the final quarter.

Moore added two baskets and Pryor posted a layup in the opening minutes of the fourth period, stretching the advantage to 17, and essentially put the game away for Cumberland.

Ziese led the Tigers with 14 points and 20 rebounds, eight of those on the offensive glass, while Flynn scored 11 points, 10 of those in the second quarter. Georgetown made just 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc and was 12-for-22 at the foul line as well.

Moore and Nicole Bowers each posted four points in the early going for an 8-2 advantage less than four minutes into the contest, but consecutive baskets from Shakela Smith and Lydia Graves cut the CU lead to 8-6.

Moore added another field goal and Griffith’s putback in the final minute gave the Phoenix a 14-6 edge at the end of one period. The Tigers made just 3 of 13 field goals in the opening quarter, but started hot in the second 10-minute interval.

Flynn made a layup and then a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second period, but another putback for Griffith and two offensive rebounds and buckets by Moore forced a timeout by Georgetown with CU ahead, 22-11.

Jailen Murphy’s basket down low pushed the lead to 24-13, but the Tigers put together an 11-3 run over the next five minutes. Field goals by Leslie Fries and Graves and another 3-pointer from Flynn before a layup by Ziese cut the Cumberland lead to 25-22, forcing a timeout by the Phoenix.

Cumberland ended the half on an 8-1 spurt, though, again hitting the offensive glass. Griffith and Oliver both converted offensive rebounds into points before another putback by Moore. Oliver’s layup in the last 10 seconds gave CU a 33-23 advantage at intermission.

Moore led all scorers with 13 points and Griffith netted six off the bench. The Phoenix got 14 second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds and forced 11 Georgetown turnovers. Flynn paced the Tigers with 10 points, all in the second quarter.

Cumberland will end a three-game road swing Thursday at Life in the club’s only game next week.

Tigers edge Phoenix, 64-60

GEORGETOWN, Ky. - Second-ranked Georgetown College put together a 22-6 run to start the second half and Cumberland’s men were never able to recover, dropping a 64-60 decision Saturday night here at the Davis-Reid Alumni Gymnasium in Georgetown, Ky.

Cumberland went on a 7-3 run, taking a 36-31 advantage off a triple and free throw from Diondrey Holt Jr. and two from Jamonte Graham.

The Phoenix would not score a point over the next seven minutes, and the Tigers took advantage of this going on a 10-0 spurt. Georgetown College’s Trent Gilbert netted two trifectas and Troy Steward and Avila Edson each netted a basket.

A 3-pointer from Trenton Perry and two free throws from Marquel Hickerson pulled the Phoenix within eight, 50-42 at the 7:19 mark. A bucket from Hickerson and Holt Jr. cut Cumberland’s deficit to six.

The Tigers went on a 6-2 run in the remaining minutes of the game before Holt Jr. and Perry each netted a 3-pointer in the final seconds to pull the Phoenix within four points.

Holt Jr. recorded his 16th game with double-figures, netting 19 points and Graham added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dariun Burnes led the Tigers with 13 points, as Gilbert and Raymond Baldwin collected 10 apiece.

Graham opened up the scoring in the first half for the Phoenix with a basket, and each team went back and forth until the score was knotted at six. A field goal by Pierce gave Cumberland the lead again but a 9-2 run for the Tigers put them ahead, 17-11.

A triple from Perry and two field goals from Reid Pierce cut the Phoenix deficit to three with 6:48 remaining in the first half.

Georgetown put together another 7-2 run, to extend their advantage by eight, their largest lead of the first half. Back to back 3-pointers from Graham and Ronell Abaekobe pulled the squad within three. A bucket from Graham at the buzzer sent the Phoenix into the half trailing by one, 28-27.

Cumberland will be back in action to complete its road swing at Life on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.