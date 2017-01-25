Freshman’s FTs lift Lebanon

Brown was fouled on a follow shot in traffic in the lane and calmly swished the two freebies. An interception by classmate Allissa Mulaski lifted Lebanon to 14-8 for the season and 4-4 in District 9-AAA.

A free throw by Emma Throneberry with 38.7 seconds left lifted the Lady Commandos to a 42-41 lead as the teams went back and forth all night long.

Hendersonville, coming off a 14-point upset win over Wilson Central last Friday, led 11-10 following the first quarter and, behind eight second-period points by Peyton Sheehan, 23-16 at halftime.

But Lebanon rallied in the third period as Mulaski sank two three-pointers and backup post Christaney Brookshire all eight of her points. A Mulaski three put the Devilettes in front for the first time since the early minutes 25-23. Brookshire’s two free throws at 2:16 put LHS back in front 29-28 as the home team closed the quarter with a 10-0 run for a 35-28 lead.

Hendersonville rallied in the fourth as Deshiya Hoosier converted a steal into a three-point play for a 38-37 Lady Commando lead with 3:37 to play.

Two free throws by freshman Aaryn Grace Lester lifted Lebanon into a 41-41 tie with 61 seconds left.

Mulaski sank three triples and led Lebanon with 10 points while Lester and Brookshire each added eight, Caleah Shannon seven, Keionna Britton four and Brown and Zyrina Neuble two apiece.

Tieara Carter connected on a pair of threes as she and Hoosier each had 12 points while Sheehan sank three treys and all 11 of her tallies in the first half for the Lady Commandos, who fell to 9-9, 5-4.

Lebanon will visit Wilson Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Central rebounds to beat Beech

HENDERSONVILLE — After a rough night at Hendersonville last Friday, Wilson Central rebounded at the Lady Commandos’ arch rival Tuesday night with a 45-30 beating of Beech.

The Lady Wildcats, who slipped to seventh in the Associated Press Class AAA poll released Monday, led 15-12 following the first quarter, 25-12 at halftime and 36-22 through three as Central improved to 21-2 for the season and 8-1 in District 9-AAA.

Freshman forward Lindsey Freeman penetrated for 15 points for Central while point guard Piper Elrod sank three 3-pointers in the third quarter and four for the night on her way to 12 and Adison Byrd 10. Taylor Tucker finished with five points and 12 assists and Anna Altman three.

No one scored in double figures for Beech.

Central will play host to Lebanon at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Tigerettes caged at RBS

RED BOILING SPRINGS — Watertown’s District 8-A road troubles continued Tuesday night with a 51-33 loss to Red Boiling Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs put the Tigerettes in a 12-2 first-quarter hole. They clung to a 19-18 halftime edge before a 20-5 third period made it 39-23. Watertown, coming off a 49-42 loss at Goodpasture last Friday, fell to 9-12 for the season and 1-4 in the district.

Hannah Tuck tossed in 18 points from the post for Red Boiling Springs.

Forward Mya Huddleston had 11 for Watertown while Ashlea Dickens dropped in a pair of three-pointers on her way to seven. Maria Allocco finished with five, Brenna Luttrell four and Emma Edwards, McKenna George and Delanney Hight twoeach.

Watertown will try to right its ship Friday night with a 6 p.m. tipoff at Gordonsville.

Bad third quarter does in Friendship

DONELSON — A bad third quarter erased a strong start for Friendship Christian as Donelson Christian collected a 45-37 conquest Tuesday night.

The Lady Commanders led 9-2 following the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime before a 17-5 third launched the Lady Wildcats in front 35-27 going into the fourth.

Caroline Clemmer scored 16 points and Sydney Willis 13 for DCA.

Ashlyn Pittman poured in 20 points for Friendship while sister Hailey Pittman put in seven, Bayley West four, Autumn Groves three, Olivia Sims two and Sydney McCormick a free throw.

Friendship will make its East Tennessee swing this weekend, starting with a Friday-night visit to Knoxville Webb for a 5 p.m. CST start, followed by a Saturday trip to King’s Academy for a 1 p.m. tipoff.

Lady Bears break losing streak behind Palmer’s 26-16

GALLATIN — A young team saddled in a four-game losing streak had a start it didn’t need Tuesday night.

But Mt. Juliet bounced back from the bad beginning with a strong third quarter and the Lady Bears stopped the slide with a 51-40 win over Gallatin.

The Lady Wave scored the game’s first six points and led 10-9 at the first-quarter break. Mt. Juliet moved in front 20-19 at halftime before freshman post Emma Palmer took over in the third period as the Lady Bears dominated the quarter 20-8 for a 40-27 lead.

Palmer powered in 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Mt. Juliet improved to 13-7 for the season and 5-4 in District 9-AAA. Julia Maki sank two three-pointers on her way to eight while Ryleigh Osborne had six on two triples. Nevaeh Majors finished with five and Tondrianna Davis and Aaliyah Frazier three apiece. Majors had four steals and Davis three as each passed for eight assists.

Mt. Juliet will play host to Portland at 6:30 p.m. Friday.