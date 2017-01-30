Oliver leads Lebanon boys past Bison

Oliver scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as Lebanon trailed 30-25 with eight minutes to play. He also had all eight Blue Devil points in the second period to keep LHS in the game 22-16 at halftime.

“He brought it all night,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said of Oliver after the Blue Devils improved to 15-7 for the season and 7-3 in District 9-AAA, forcing a four-way tie for first place with Station Camp, Mt. Juliet and Gallatin.. “He’s a senior and we talked about one of the things they wanted to check off their list was getting a win over Station Camp. He brought it all night on both ends of the floor.”

The win was Lebanon’s first over Station Camp since 2012 as the Bison slipped to 18-5 for the season. The teams will hook up again tonight at SCHS.

Oliver’s two free throws brought the Blue Devils into a 34-34 tie with 3:03 to play. Center Eddie Jackson’s layup off an assist from senior JaKeese Turner broke the deadlock at 2:28. Turner’s triple opened a 39-34 lead.

“JaKeese Turner made some bit-time plays down the stretch,” McDowell said.

Jackson added 11 points while Jeremiah Hastings had six, Turner five and Noah Mulaski two.

Point guard Chase Freeman sank all six of his free throws in leading Station Camp with 13 points while big man Jonathan Gillard Jr. had nine of his 11 in the first half.

Lady Bison escape Lebanon in fourth

A back-and-forth game tilted Station Camp’s way in the final minute of the fourth quarter of the Lady Bison’s 50-46 win Monday night at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Emiline Payne converted a steal into a three-point play with 51.1 seconds left to put the Lady Bison ahead 47-44 and the visitors held on to improve to 17-5 for the season and 8-2 in District 9-AAA. The Devilettes dropped to 15-10, 4-6 going into tonight’s 6:30 p.m. rematch at Station Camp.

The Lady bison led 14-10 following the first quarter before Lebanon took a 20-19 edge into halftime. The teams were tied 28-28 going into the fourth.

Payne poured in 21 points, including four three-pointers. She had two triples among her 13 in the fourth.

Freshman Aaryn Grace Lester led Lebanon with 16 points, including three triples. Classmate Allissa Mulaski added 11 while Caleah Shannon scored nine, Christaney Brookshire six and Maleigha Oldham and Keionna Britton two apiece.

Senior point guard Zyrina Neuble sat on the bench in street clothes after spraining her ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss at Wilson Central. Coach Cory Barrett said she could return to action tonight or by Friday’s trip toGallatin.

Commanders bounce back to beat King’s

SEYMOUR — Friendship Christian’s boys split their two-game East Tennessee road trip Saturday with a 58-55 win at King’s Academy.

Zach Blair fired in 15 points and brother Jake Blair 13, including a pair of three-pointers, as the Commanders bounced back from a Friday-night loss at Knoxville Webb to improve to 15-8 for the season and 8-1 in the East-Middle District 1-A. Joe Greenwood tossed in two triples on his way to eight points while Hanley Sobieszczyk and Brady Stovall each scored six, Ashton Young four and Nolan Painter, Gregory Elliott and Dorian Champion two each.

Ransford Ntow scored 17 points, Thomas Coleman 13 and Velkjo Kovac 12, including a pair of threes, for King’s.

Friendship’s next trip will be much shorter as the Commanders travel to Mt. Juliet Christian tonight.

Friendship girls fall on road

SEYMOUR — King’s Academy’s girls used a big third quarter to pull away from visiting Friendship Christian 56-42 Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Lions led 9-8 following the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime before an 18-9 third period opened a 38-26 margin.

Rachel Baker scored 17 points and Taylor Blythe 14 for King’s.

Hailey Pittman poured in 17 points and Autumn Groves 13 for Friendship. Rachel Pippen finished with four points; Bayley West, Savannah Craighead and Hannah Alexander two each and Brooke Jones and Rebecca Pettross a free throw apiece.

Friendship will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. tonight.

Lady Saints lose lead, game

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls pitched a first-quarter shutout Friday night, but by the end of the game found themselves on the wrong end of a 38-32 score to Donelson Christian.

The Lady Saints led 14-0 following the first quarter, 19-11 at halftime and 25-21 through three periods before DCA took the fourth quarter 17-7.

Hannah Anderson scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Caroline Clemmer 11 for DCA.

Amelia Lyons led the Lady Saints with 13 points, including three triples. Caitlyn Smith scored seven points, Marcella Gallione five, Abi Hildabrand three and Megan Blackwell and Caroline Hibbett two apiece.

Mt. Juliet Christian will play host to Friendship Christian at 6 p.m. tonight.