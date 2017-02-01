The Price is two grand

By the time Tuesday night’s game ended, Price had 30 for the game, 2,023 for his career and the Purple Tigers had their 20th triumph of the season as Watertown raced past Merrol Hyde 80-46.

All eyes were on Price as the game started. The senior guard struggled in the first quarter but still ended the period with six points as Watertown held a 14-11 edge. But once he got a steal and took a return pass from Vonte Bates to pass the milestone early in the second, it was business as usual as he had 10 points in the period and the Purple Tigers opened a 41-23 halftime lead. It was 58-34 through three periods as WHS improved to 20-4 for the season and 5-2 in District 8-A.

Price hit three 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws. Austin Lasater sank two triples as he and Ty Love each notched nine points while Heath Price scored six, Rayquan Verge four; Griffin Creswell, Jared Tomson, Addison Clinton and Deonte Bratcher three each and Preston Tomlinson, Blake Borcherding, Vonte Bates and Elijah Williams two apiece.

Connor Dean dropped in 12 points for Merrol Hyde.

Watertown will visit Trousdale County on Friday night with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m.

Friendship edges MJCA

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian emerged with a come-from-behind 64-62 win at Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday night.

The Commanders needed a 16-11 fourth-quarter advantage to overtake the Saints, who led by six as late as three minutes remaining in the game. Zach Blair blocked an MJCA three-point attempt and Hanley Sobieszczyk grabbed the rebound as the buzzer sounded.

MJCA used an 18-12 third period to go up 51-48. Friendship led 22-20 following the first quarter and 36-33 at halftime.

Blair bagged 18 points for Friendship while point guard Joe Greenwood sank four three-pointers on his way to 14 and Brady Stovall 12 from inside. Sobieszczyk added eight, Jake Blair six, Ashton Young four and Gregory Elliott two as the Commanders climbed to 16-8 for the season and 9-1 in the East-Middle District 1-A.

Logan Anderson dropped in four threes as he led Mt. Juliet Christian with 22 points while Caylor Bates fired in 15. Taylor West’s 14 included a pair of threes while Preston Sloan and Samuel Ols each finished with four and Bailey Jones three as the Saints slipped to 11-11.

Friendship will play host to Hendersonville Christian on Friday night for homecoming at the Bay Family Sportsplex while Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee.

Blue Devils sweep Station Camp, take 9-AAA lead

GALLATIN — Lebanon overcame first-half foul trouble and Senior Night emotions from Station Camp to sweep the two-night series with the Bison 65-58 Tuesday night, moving the Blue Devils into first place in District 9-AAA.

Wilson Central knocked off Gallatin and Mt. Juliet beat Beech in double overtime, putting the Golden Bears and Blue Devils even at the top, but Lebanon swept MJ for the tiebreaker.

Station Camp fired out to a 19-10 lead and the Bison sank six of their nine three-pointers in the first half to lead 34-33. Lebanon sophomores Zion Logue and Kameron Davis kept the Blue Devils above water as Cameron Oliver and, later, Eddie Jackson fell into foul trouble. With their starters back in for the second half, the Blue Devils edged in front 47-45 going into the fourth and pulled away to improve to 16-7 for the season and 8-3 in the league.

“In the fourth quarter, we got some key stops, some big rebounds,” Blue Devil coach Jim McDowell said.

Noah Mulaski led Lebanon with 17 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Jackson overcame his foul trouble to score 16 while freshman point guard Jeremiah Hastings had 12. Oliver scored seven, Logue six, JaKeese Turner five and Davis two.

Senior point guard Chase Freeman fired in 16 points, including a pair of threes, while classmate Thomas Zazzaro’s 15 included four triples. Jonathan Gillard added 11 from inside as Station Camp slipped to 18-6, 7-4.

Lebanon will return to Sumner County on Friday when the Blue Devils visit nearby Gallatin.

Wildcats knock Gallatin out of 9-AAA lead

GALLATIN — Wilson Central used a strong second quarter to take the lead and the Wildcats held on to knock Gallatin out of a four-way share of the District 9-AAA lead with a 55-45 win Tuesday night.

The Green Wave led 10-8 following the first quarter before Central used a 15-5 second go surge in front 23-15 by halftime. It was 34-27 going into the fourth as the Wildcats climbed to 13-11 for the season and 5-6 in the district. Gallatin slipped to 7-4 in the district.

Gavin Johnson threw in three second-half three-pointers to lead Central with 20 points while Dawson Hamilton hit two triples in the second to ignite his 15-point night. Cole Booth added 11 points, Kene Aruh four, twin brother Kito Aruh three and Zay Kern and Kyzick Schweppe a free throw apiece.

Octavian Arnold fired in five three-pointers, including four in the second half, to lead Gallatin with 17 points while Zyon Mason managed 10, including a pair of triples.

Central will play host to Station Camp on Friday night.

Bears beat Beech in 2 OTs

MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet’s boys had to work overtime - two overtimes, actually - to help cut the four-way logjam atop District 9-AAA to two with a 59-57 Senior Night win over Beech on Tuesday night.

The Golden Bears improved to 16-8 for the season and 8-3 in the district, though their two losses to co-leader Lebanon have them essentially second on the tiebreaker.

Mt. Juliet led 20-15 following the first quarter, 26-20 at halftime and 39-35 through three periods before Beech battled to force overtime at 48-48. The teams were even at 53-53 going into the second OT.

Senior J.R. Sanders sank three 3-pointers on his way to 22 points for Mt. Juliet while Isaac Stephens scored 17 from the post. Senior Trey Pruitt produced seven points, Brian Aiken and senior Terrell Wilson four each, senior Joey Hayes a three and TonyThompson two.

A.J. Robertson racked up two triples to lead Beech with 19 points while Mitchell Sorenson’s 15 included three treys. Ty Dean dropped in two threes on his way to 11 as the fifth-place Buccaneers slipped to 6-5 in the district.

Mt. Juliet will travel to Hendersonville on Friday following the girls 6:30 p.m. game.