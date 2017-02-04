Central sinks Station Camp in fourth

The teams were tied 35-35 going into the fourth before Central opened the margin down the stretch as the Wildcats climbed to 14-11 for the season and 6-6 in District 9-AAA. Station Camp, which led the district not long ago, slipped to 18-7, 7-5.

The Bison scored in the closing seconds of the first quarter to take a 13-12 edge. Dawson Hamilton hit a pair of second-period three-pointers, both of which put Central in front, before a Chase Freeman free throw pulled Station Camp into a 26-26 halftime tie.

Gavin Johnson sank a pair of early three-pointers and led Central with 19 points. Hamilton hit three triples as he, Cole Booth and Kito Aruh each added 10 points while Kene Aruh finished with four, Naz Czeskleba a three and Nate Ochoa two.

Freeman poured in 31 points for Station Camp while Jonathan Gillard Jr tossed in 10, including eight in the second quarter.

Both teams will return to action Tuesday night - Central at home against Beech for Senior Night while Station Camp plays host to Mt. Juliet.

Lebanon holds off Gallatin to solidify 9-AAA lead

GALLATIN — Lebanon opened some additional space between itself and Gallatin at the top of the District 9-AAA standings Friday night with a 57-54 win over the Green Wave in the Blue Devils’ final road game of the year.

The Green Wave led early before the Blue Devils battled back to take a 22-17 lead at the first-quarter break, 40-30 at halftime and 45-39 through three periods.

“The first half, we executed about as well as we can,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils improved to 17-7 for the season and 9-3 in 9-AAA, good for a first-place tie with Mt. Juliet, which won at Hendersonville. But LHS holds the tiebreaker over the Golden Bears.

Lebanon had to survive a hairy last couple of minutes as Colin Minor’s three-pointer with two minutes left put Gallatin in front by a point.

Eddie Jackson’s three-point play gave him 26 for the night and put Lebanon back in front. Freshman Jeremiah Hastings then deflected a pass which was stolen by Noah Mulaski. Hastings hit two free throws with 30 seconds left for a four-point lead. A Zyun Mason basket was countered by a JaKeese Turner foul shot before Gallatin drew air on a desperation three at the buzzer as the Green Wave fell two games behind at 7-5 in the league.

Hastings hit two triples as he and Cameron Oliver each tossed in 10 for Lebanon while Turner turned in six and Mulaski five.

Mason totaled 21 for Gallatin while Octavian Arnold nailed three triples on his way to 10.

Lebanon will close the regular season with home games Tuesday against Beech and a Friday-night tilt with Portland at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court, which will also be the site for the district tournament Feb. 15-21 and the Region 5-AAA tournament the following week.

Tigers trounce Trousdale 89-62

HARTSVILLE — High-scoring Watertown continued its late-season surge Friday night with an 89-62 win at Trousdale County.

The Purple Tigers led 19-14 following the first quarter before a 31-13 second opened a 50-27 halftime lead. It was 75-45 going into the fourth as Watertown improved to 21-4 for the season and 5-2 in District 8-A.

Seth Price poured in 21 points, including two three-pointers to go with three steals while Blake Borcherding bagged 12 points. Preston Tomlinson pulled down five rebounds as he and Ty Love each added 11 points. Austin Lasater’s seven points included a pair of threes while Vonte Bates and Griffin Creswell each scored six, Jared Tomson five, Heath Price and Addison Clinton four apiece and Aidan Usher two.

Trace McGuire’s 23 points included a pair of threes for Trousdale County.

The Tigers will close their regular season Tuesday night at home against Gordonsville following the girls’ 6 p.m. game.

Friendship continues roll against HCA

Friendship Christian hammered visiting Hendersonville Christian 67-31 on homecoming night at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Friday night.

The Commanders led 19-4 following the first quarter, 37-14 at halftime and 59-24 through three periods as they won for the 12th time in their last 13 outings and improved to 17-8 for the season. At 10-1 in the East-Middle District 1-A, they clinched the No. 2 seed by virtue of Tuesday’s win at Mt. Juliet Christian. FCS will also host the district tournament at the Sportsplex after Monday’s regular-season Senior Night finale against visiting Aaron Academy.

Zach Blair buried a pair of three-pointers to pace Friendship with 16 points, 11 assists and (just missing a triple double) eight rebounds while Joe Greenwood fired in 15 points and Brady Stovall and Hanley Sobieszczyk 10 apiece. Justin Seagraves and Nolan Painter each put in three and Ashton Young and Bryce Miller two apiece.

Bears breeze past Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE — In what could well be a preview of a first-round tournament game, Mt. Juliet stayed on the outside of Row 1 in the District 9-AAA race with a 67-44 hammering of Hendersonville on Friday night.

The Golden Bears led 21-6 following the first quarter, 37-17 at halftime and 52-37 through three periods as they improved to 17-8 for the season and remained even with Lebanon at 9-3 atop the league standings, though the Blue Devils hold the tiebreaker.

Trey Pruitt powered in 20 points for Mt. Juliet. Joey Hayes hit four three-pointers and J.R. Sanders two as both scored 12. Tony Thompson tossed in 10 while Isaac Stephens finished with four, Terrell Wilson three and Jordan Lockridge, Bryan McIntosh and Bailey Bryant two apiece.

Mt. Juliet will return to Sumner County on Tuesday night to visit Station Camp following the girls’ 6:30 p.m. game.

MJCA rallies from slow start to win at SAS

SEWANEE — Mt. Juliet Christian rallied from a first-quarter deficit to defeat St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 45-37 Friday night.

St. Andrew’s led 11-7 following the first quarter before the Saints controlled the second 16-8 to go up 23-19 going into halftime. Mt. Juliet Christian carried a 35-30 advantage going into the fourth.

MJCA climbed to 12-11 for the season going into Monday’s regular-season finale at Merrol Hyde following the girls’ 6 p.m. game. The Saints are tied with St. Andrew’s and Donelson Christian for fourth place in the East-Middle District 1-A standings.

Caylor Bates tossed in two three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 15 points while Preston Sloan scored nine, Logan Anderson eight, Tyler West six, David Hylick three and Samuel Ols and Bailey Jones two each.

Kenneth Thomas tossed in 11 points and Jaylen Tillman 10 for St. Andrew’s.