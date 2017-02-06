Commanders close with 65-42 win

Coach Ben Johnson started his five seniors. Friendship fell behind 12-7 at the first-quarter break. But the Commanders outscored Aaron 24-7 in the second to lead 31-19 by halftime. FCS widened the margin to 46-29 through three periods as it wrapped up an 18-8 regular season, winning 14 of its last 15 games.

Friendship will be the No. 2 seed for the upcoming East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play host to Hendersonville Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final/consolation, both at the Sportsplex.

Senior guard Zach Blair, announced as the district’s player of the year before the game, led Friendship with 14 points. Joe Greenwood dropped in a pair of three-pointers as he and senior Nolan Painter each put in 10. Jake Blair knocked down nine points, senior Brady Stovall six, Seth Filson and Hanley Sobieszczyk four each, Dorian Champion three, senior Noah Hunt and Adam Husseini two each and senior Gregory Elliott a free throw.

Ky Stanley scored 11 points and Cole Hubbard 10, including a pair of threes, for Aaron.

Lady Commander lead slips away in fourth

Laia Badosa scored 15 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter Monday night to lift visiting Aaron Academy to a come-from-behind 42-32 win over Friendship Christian, spoiling the Lady Commanders’ Senior Night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Badosa dropped in three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth. One of them put Aaron ahead 31-29 and the other broke a 31-31 tie with 3:39 to play as Friendship, without leading scorer Ashlyn Pittman for the rest of the season with a back injury, fell to 9-17 to end the regular season.

Friendship will be the No. 4 seed for the upcoming East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play host to No. 5 Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sportsplex. Thursday’s winners will advance to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s consolation or finals, also at FCS.

The Lady Royals, with just six players on the roster, led 10-5 following the first quarter before Friendship moved in front 15-12 by halftime and 26-21 going into the fourth.

Anna Badosa added 10 for Aaron,

Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with nine points while Bayley West added eight, Sydney McCormick seven, Rebecca Pettross (the only senior) four, Brooke Jones two and Olivia Sims and Hailey Pittman a free throw apiece.

Saints in on road in finale

HENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys closed their regular campaign Monday night with a 64-55 win at Merrol Hyde.

The Saints led 9-5 following the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 40-23 through three periods as they closed a 13-11 regular season.

Mt. Juliet Christian will be the No. 5 seed for the East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play at No. 4 Donelson Christian on Thursday night with the winner advancing to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final/consolation at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.

Caylor Bates buried a pair of three-pointers to lead Mt. Juliet Christian with 16 points. Logan Anderson sank two triples as he and Preston Sloan each scored 11 and Tyler West 10. Bailey Jones supplied seven points, David Hylick five and Jacob Hall four,

Connor Dunn dropped in a pair of threes to lead Merrol Hyde with 22 points. Connor McCutcheon also connected for two threes on his way to 11.

Friendship girls fall to Red Boiling Springs

Friendship Christian’s girls dropped a 67-41 decision to visiting Red Boiling Springs in a makeup game Saturday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Bulldogs led 231-10 following the first quarter and 38-17 at halftime as Friendship fell to 9-16 going into Monday’s finale.

Cayley Tuck totaled 26 points and Kennedy Fleming 12 for Red Boiling Springs.

Rebecca Pettross tossed in 12 points and Hannah Alexander 10 for Friendship. Autumn Groves notched nine points, Emily Jones four and Brooke Jones, Rachel Pippin and Riley Painter two apiece.

Fourth-quarter surge sends Lady Saints to victory

SEWANEE — Mt. Juliet Christian’s girls used a fourth-quarter spurt to defeat St. Andrew’s-Sewanee 36-28 Friday night.

The Lady Saints led 7-5 following the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime before falling behind 26-25 through three periods. But Mt. Juliet Christian outscored St. Andrew’s 11-2 in the fourth to take the victory.

Amelia Lyons tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet Christian while Caitlyn Smith scored nine, Abi Hildabrand seven, Caroline Hibbett six and Marcella Gallione four.

No one scored in double figures for St. Andrew’s.

Mt. Juliet Christian will be the No. 6 seed in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament and play Thursday night at King’s Academy. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s final/consolation at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.