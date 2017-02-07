Logue’s 31 leads Lebanon to district final

Logue had 15, including three 3-pointers, in the third quarter as Lebanon widened a 22-12 halftime lead to 41-22. He stepped up in the absence of the flu-ridden Polo Phillips.

The Blue Devils will face Station Camp at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the championship game at Brandon Gym.

Dawson Allen scored seven for Lebanon while Gaven Reasonover and Edmund Stewart each finished with five, Damien Brown four, Gabe Trueman a three and David Greene two.

Caleb Lawrence connected on a pair of threes to lead Wilson Central with eight points while Joe Meadows scored six, Jared Lawrence five in the first quarter, Seth Beck and Jordan Beard four each in the third and Trace Kimbro two.