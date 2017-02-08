Chowbay warns SSAC player of week honor

Chowbay, a senior guard who starred in three sports for Mt. Juliet High School, earned the award after he helped guide the RedHawks to two road victories at Brewton-Parker and College of Coastal Georgia.

On the week, Chowbay averaged 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and 2.5 steals per game. He also shot 73 percent from the floor and 77 percent from 3-point range in the victories. Chowbay was especially effective in the win at Coastal Georgia as he sank 6 of 8 attempts from downtown and finished with 24 points – 22 of which came in the first half.