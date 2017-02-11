Resurgent Commanders finish second in districts

Four years later, the Commanders are contending again, reaching the East-Middle District 1-A championship game where they found there are still more rungs to climb as Knoxville Webb prevailed 64-55 Saturday night at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.

Friendship scored the first six points and led 11-2. But Webb, a consistent Division II-A state contender, took the lead early in the second quarter on a driving layup by Myles Rasnick and never trailed again. The Commanders kept it close but lost for just the second time in their last 18 games, both coming to Webb, to slip to 20-9 for the season.

Webb held off a Friendship rally just before halftime, hitting two free throws with time expired by Mr. Basketball finalist Chase Ridenour for a 28-25 halftime edge. The Spartans held the ball for the final minute or so of the third quarter to lead 41-34 going into the fourth. They hit 14 of 17 free throws in the fourth.

“They are very good at what they do,” Johnson said of Webb. “Their guys move well, with or without the ball. They’re tough to guard. They’re constantly on the move. You make a mistake, they will punish you for it. You have to be aware of everything going on every second.

“They’re quick. They have a lot of speed, so that helps. They take care of the ball. It’s hard to make them make mistakes.”

Ridenour racked up three 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws to lead Webb with 24 points. Rasnick fired in 15 and Emory Lanier 13, including 10 of 13 foul shots.

District player of the year Zach Blair led Friendship with 24 points, including 13 of 16 free throws. Hanley Sobieszczyk scored 12 from inside while Jake Blair supplied seven, and Joe Greenwood and Brady Stovall six each.

“The first year we won one game, the second year we won six, last year we won 13,” said Johnson, a 1999 FCS grad who played for Keith Edwards. “These seniors were freshmen my first year. They’ve been working hard every day in the gym. It just shows you what hard work and determination will do. These guys have bought into it. They understand the level we are trying to get to and they are pushing everyday to get there.

“When I was here last as a player, we were hard-nosed and got after people… We’re trying to play at a level where it makes other people uncomfortable. Defensively, we’re trying to get to that point where we cause problems for anybody we play.”

Friendship will be at home Wednesday night looking to cause problems for either University School of Nashville or Davidson Academy in the East-Middle Region tournament opener. Game time had yet to be finalized. Wednesday’s winners will advance to the semifinals next Friday at Battle Ground Academy and also qualify for the sectional.

Stovall, Blair and Mt. Juliet Christian’s Logan Anderson were named to the all-tournament team. Blair, Anderson, Greenwood and MJCAs Tyler West were chosen to the all-district team.

Friendship girls finish fourth

Friendship Christian’s girls finished fourth in the East-Middle District 1-A tournament following a 48-43 loss to Providence Christian on Saturday afternoon at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lady Commanders led 9-6 following the first quarter. But a 15-5 second by Providence propelled the Lady Lions ahead 21-14 by halftime. it was 37-29 going into the fourth as Friendship fell to 10-18 for the season.

Liza James knocked down 19 points and Emma Christiansen 11 for Providence.

Autumn Groves led the Lady Commanders with 19 points while Hailey Pittman and Rebecca Pettross each added eight, Bayley West four and Emily Jones and Savannah Craighead two each.

Both teams will play on the road in East-Middle Region tournament first-round action Tuesday, with Friendship traveling to the District 2-A champion, either Battle Ground Academy or Franklin Road Academy.

Groves was named to the all-tournament team. She also joined teammate Ashlyn Pittman and Mt. Juliet Christian’s Marcella Gallione on the all-district team.

Saints sink to fourth in districts

Mt. Juliet Christian’s boys fell out of contention quickly in the East-Middle Region District 1-A consolation contest in a 57-31 setback to King’s Academy on Saturday afternoon at Friendship Christian’s Bay Family Sportsplex.

The Lions roared to a 22-9 first-quarter lead. Mt. Juliet Christian cut the margin to 32-24 by halftime. But a 19-4 third period widened the margin back to 51-28 as the Saints slipped to 14-13.

Mt. Juliet Christian will travel to either Franklin Road Academy or Battle Ground Academy in the East-Middle Region tournament opener Wednesday.

Ahsharn Haynesworth had 27 points, including three 3-pointers, for King’s while Ransford Ntow tossed in 10.

Preston Sloan sank two triples to lead the Saints with eight points while all-district and all-tournament selection Logan Anderson scored seven, all-district Tyler West five, Caylor Bates four, Bailey Jones and Darius Hylick three each and David Hylick a free throw.