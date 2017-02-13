Lebanon’s McDowell repeats as 9-AAA boys’ coach of the year

McDowell’s Blue Devils are seeded No. 1 for the district tournament which will be held at LHS’ Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court. Lebanon will face Portland at 7 p.m. Friday in an elimination round. Also Friday in boys’ quarterfinal action, Mt. Juliet, which had the same record in district play as Lebanon but was swept by the Blue Devils to finish second, will take on Hendersonville at 4 p.m. Wilson Central will battle Beech in the 8:30 p.m. finale. Gallatlin will take on Station Cmap at 5:30.

Due to TSSAA regulations prohibiting more than two tournament games from being played at one site on a school night, the girls will use Wednesday and Thursday for its quarterfinal round. Top-seed Wilson Central will battle Gallatin (which lost a coin flip with Portland for the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Portland against Station Camp at 8. On Thursday, Mt. Juliet will take on Hendersonville at 6:30 p.m., followed by Beech vs. Lebanon at 8.

Both semifinals will be played Saturday. The girls’ consolation and final will be held next Monday and the boys next Tuesday. First-round winners will advance to the Region 5-AAA tournament which, following first-round games at satellite sites, will also be played at Brandon Gym.