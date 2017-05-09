Tucker inks with CU women

Tucker averaged 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game at Vincennes in 2015-16, helping the Trailblazers to a 29-6 overall record and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament.

She posted 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a freshman at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Ill., earning first team All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference and all-region honors for the Blue Devils.

Tucker netted 1,003 career points at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind., garnering all-conference accolades as a senior. She earned three varsity letters for coaches John Albers and Stephanie Keller at LCHS and participated in the North-South Indiana All-Star Game and the Marion City-County All-Star Game as a senior while being named one of the top 100 seniors in Indiana.

She is the daughter of Michael Tucker and Tawana Randolph.