Hall takes on full-time staff responsibilities

Hall served last season as a graduate assistant for the Phoenix, helping with practices and handling travel arrangements for the club.

The Murfreesboro native played two seasons at UT-Martin before transferring to Cumberland, earning NAIA third team All-America honors in both campaigns. The former Blackman High School standout averaged 15.3 points, three assists and 1.9 steals as a junior and posted 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and 1.7 steals as a senior.

Hall garnered first team All-Mid-South Conference and Academic All-Mid-South accolades in both years and was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete as a senior.

The Phoenix finished 16-13 and 18-12 in her two seasons as the point guard, reaching the NAIA Championships both years, including a 56-51 upset of fourth-ranked Bethel in 2016.

Hall earned All-District 7-AAA and all-district tournament honors as a junior and senior for coach Chad Hibdon at Blackman High and was named a top 50 senior in Tennessee by Rick Bolus’ High School Potential Basketball Recruiting Service. The Blaze reached the TSSAA State Tournament her senior campaign, finishing the season 24-6 overall.

She spent two seasons at UT-Martin, reaching the NCAA Tournament in both seasons. She played in 26 games as a freshman but just 13 as a sophomore, backing up All-America guards Heather Butler and Jasmine Newsome.

Hall earned her bachelor’s in sports management at Cumberland and is currently working on her master’s in business administration at CU.