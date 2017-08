Mt. Juliet basketball legend writes children’s book

Stella Clark, 4, receives a personal book reading of “1,2,3 Team” from author Susie Gardner, during a book signing Sunday at Billy Goat Coffee. Gardner was a star basketball player for Mt. Juliet High, graduating in 1982 before playing collegiately at Georgia. She has been a head women’s basketball coach at Austin Peay and Arkansas and currently serves in that role at Mercer University in Macon, Ga.