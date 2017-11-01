Big runs lift Fisk men past Phoenix

Fisk University went on a 13-0 run in the first three minutes before a layup by Blake Johnson ended the streak. A 7-1 run for the Bulldogs pulled them ahead 22-4 but a jumper by Will Shelton added two more points for the Phoenix.

Cumberland scored their next three points off of free throws but five points from Pitts and a layup by Montreal Nabors and Joshua Madison gave Fisk University a 20 point lead with 4:28 remaining in the half.

The Phoenix tacked on seven more points off of a jumper by Ty Sean Powell, a layup by Rhyan Townes and a three-pointer by Trenton Perry. Pitts scored five of Fisk University’s final nine points in the half, ending the first with a 42-18 advantage.

CU made 5-of-16 free throws and shot just 23 percent from the field in the opening half and. Fisk scored 23 points off the bench and netted four triples.

A dunk and a two-pointer by Juandrico Walker sparked a 15-6 run for the squad. Perry netted a three-pointer and Diondrey Holt Jr. added six points during the spurt to start the second.

Pitts and Gonda Ameri accounted for nine of the Bulldogs next 13 points to keep them on top, 59-40 with six minutes remaining. Cumberland fell just shy of pulling within 10 points of Fisk with an 11-4 run, cutting the deficit to 65-51.

Three dunks in a row by Walker and a triple by Holt, Jr., with thirty seconds left in the game wasn’t enough as the Phoenix dropped a 75-60 decision to Fisk University.

Holt Jr. led the squad with 15 points and six rebounds and Walker posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Cumberland will be back in action Saturday against 24th-ranked Martin Methodist at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center at 2 p.m.