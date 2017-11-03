Balanced Baird beats Friendship in opener

Earlier, Friendship’s girls fell 38-27.

Keymontez Logue led Baird’s boys with 11 points from the backcourt while Bronar Goshern tossed in 10 from the post.

The Blue Devils, playing their first game under new head coach Troy Gannon, broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with a 14-3 second period to lead 21-10 at halftime.

Jaylen Abston added eight points for Baird while Rolando Dowell finished with five and Devin Greene 3.

Charley Carpenter collected eight points for Friendship while Dillon Turner and Zachary Elliott each scored six, Casey Jones three and Max Duckwiler two.

Baird’s girls opened a 20-6 halftime lead and held on despite Friendship winning the second half 21-18.

Hope Ilias led the Lady Commanders with 12 points and two rebounds while Erin Gallatin supplied seven points and two rebounds. Ellen Williamson finished with four rebounds and Cloe Smith one as each flipped in four points.

Baird will play in the Rockvale Tipoff Classic next Monday. The girls will face Christiana at 6:15 p.m. before the boys take on the host Ravens an hour later.

Friendship will play host to Southside on Monday and Westmoreland the following night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

Tigerettes doubled up at Smith County

SOUTH CARTHAGE — Watertown’s girls were doubled up at Smith County 40-20 Thursday night.

Alie Tunks scored six points for Watertown while Abby Parkerson finished with four; Blake Griffin, Gala Holbrooks, Gracie Netherton and Margaret Josey two each and Korie Knapp and Grace Riddle a free throw apiece.