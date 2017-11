Abby Parkerson poured in eight points for the Tigerettes while Kaitlyn Trusty and Angie Rodriguez each scored six, Blake Griffin five and Alie Tunks three.

Gwen Franklin finished with five points to lead Tuckers Crossroads while Aly Dickerson dropped in four, Alyssa Phillips and Savannah Bone three each, Emma Kate Bass two and Riley Jo Gardner a free throw.