West Wilson girls, Winfree Bryant boys prevail

Afterward, Winfree Bryant’s boys prevailed 40-25.

The host Lady Aviators led 9-3 following the first quarter before the Lady Wildcats used a 7-0 second to slingshot into the lead 10-9 by halftime. Winfree Bryant was back in front 15-13 going into the fourth. But West Wilson saw the Lady ‘Cats cut a four-point lead in half in the closing moments as the Lady Avs slipped to 0-2.

Jakoria Woods led the Lady Wildcats with nine points while Alexia Warters and Jade Taylor each scored six and Jamey Ricketts two.

Jyanna Stewart, Lexie Crowder and Natalie Danko each finished with five points to lead the Lady Aviators while Malia Randolph, Nylyia Rankins and Alaina Smith tossed in two apiece.

Winfree Bryant’s boys led 8-5 following the first quarter, 16-7 at halftime and 26-15 through three periods as the Aviators pulled even at 1-1 under first-year coach Michael Teeter.

Fisher Bradshaw tossed in 10 points from the post for Winfree Bryant while Jackson Painter added eight, LaQuarrius Talley seven, Eli Coggins six, Jackson Lea five and Evan Patton four.

Jordan Crawford led West Wilson with eight points.

Winfree Bryant will play host to Macon County at 6 p.m. Thursday.