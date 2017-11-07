Western Ky. pulls away in both halves from Phoenix

Cumberland trailed just 32-26 with five minutes left in the first half before the 23-2 spurt by the Hilltoppers, much like a 16-0 run to end the half WKU put together last week in an exhibition win against Campbellsville University. Jake Ohmer netted nine points during the run and Marek Nelson and Taveion Hollingsworth each posted four, as Western Kentucky stretched the lead to 55-28 at intermission.

From there the home team continued to score at will, especially inside, where Dwight Coleby and Justin Johnson combined for 28 points in the final 20 minutes. WKU shot 69 percent from the field in the victory, including 8-of-17 from behind the arc.

Darius Thompson recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, nearly posting a triple-double for the home team against the team coached by his father, Lonnie. Ohmer, Johnson and Hollingsworth each finished with 21 points while Coleby added 17 and nine boards and Nelson had 11.

Twelve different Cumberland players got in the scoring column led by the baker’s dozen from Holt Jr. who hit a pair of 3-pointers and had another rattle in-and-out in the second half. Shelton made a triple as well and was 3-for-4 from the field with two free throws for his nine points, while Andrew Rogan and Ty Sean Powell each scored eight and Juandrico added seven.

Powell grabbed seven rebounds and Holt Jr. handed out three assists for CU.

Cumberland took a 7-4 lead in the first two-plus minutes thanks to field goals from Holt, Jr., and Rhyan Townes and a 3-pointer by Rogan, but the Hilltoppers netted the next 13 points over four-plus minutes, including two baskets by Hollingsworth, an old-fashioned 3-point play from Thompson and two buckets by Nelson.

Shelton’s jumper ended the spurt at the 12:49 mark, but Ohmer hit the first of two 3-pointers in the half on WKU’s next possession. Walker and Powell both finished lobs at the rim, pulling the Phoenix within 22-16.

Two straight layups by Hollingsworth and a basket by Ohmer pushed the lead back to 12, but Cumberland continued to hang around thanks to two foul shots from Powell and a steal and layup by Townes. Walker’s long jumper from the corner and another field goal by Shelton made it 32-26 WKU with 5:25 left in the period, but CU failed to score for the next four minutes.

Western Kentucky put together a 23-2 run to end the half thanks to nine points from Ohmer, including three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-point attempt and another triple just before the halftime buzzer. Nelson and Hollingsworth added four points apiece during the stretch, with a putback from Reid Pierce the only points for CU.

Ohmer led all scorers with 16 points and Hollingsworth netted 12 for WKU in the first 20 minutes. The Hilltoppers shot 62 percent from the field and outrebounded the Phoenix, 25-13. Walker and Holt Jr. paced Cumberland with five points each and Powell, Townes and Shelton all collected four.

The Phoenix kept the deficit between 25-30 points most of the second half, including a 3-pointer by Rogan and the consecutive triples from Holt Jr. Trenton Perry and Shelton each made trifectas and Shelton hit two free throws. Aaron Curry’s layup made it 81-57 with 7:29 remaining.

WKU ended the game on a 28-9 spurt, with Hollingsworth netting eight points and Coleby and Thompson each posting six.

Cumberland will return to action Thursday night at Oakwood University at 8 p.m. and travel to Freed-Hardeman on Saturday at 3 p.m.